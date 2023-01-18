Danforth Advisors Names Mark E. Spring Managing Director of San Diego Operations, Accelerating Growth on West Coast

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Danforth Advisors, LLC, today announced the appointment of Mark E. Spring as Managing Director, San Diego – overseeing growth and service to life science companies in the region. A 25-year veteran of the life sciences industry, Mr. Spring most recently served as Co-founder and Chief Financial Officer of Secura Bio, a commercial-stage oncology therapeutics company.



“Mark is a proven leader of life science companies and the ideal choice to head our San Diego practice, an important hub in our West Coast presence,” said Chris Connors, Chief Executive Officer of Danforth. “In a market with intense competition for access to financial and human capital, we can support local life science companies with right-sized, outsourced business functions to help them advance without adding fixed costs. As a long-time industry insider, Mark understands the journey and brings valuable insights to the role.”

“I’m excited to join an organization with a clear mission and means of effectively supporting life science innovators,” said Mr. Spring. “Danforth has carved out a unique role in the ecosystem, bringing together the right services and skill sets to form a flexible business foundation for clients, and I look forward to expanding our resources and reach here in San Diego.”

Mr. Spring’s diverse experience spans commercial and development stage biotech, pharmaceutical, diagnostic and medical device companies, both public and private. Prior to Secura Bio, he held the role of CFO for Hyperion Therapeutics, Prometheus Laboratories, Veracyte, Sotera Wireless and Genoptix. In this capacity he led multiple equity and debt financings, acquisitions, licensing and collaboration transactions. He previously served in senior-level financial positions at MedImmune, Baxter Healthcare, Dade Behring and Pricewaterhouse Coopers. Mr. Spring holds a BA in Business Administration from Monmouth College and is a Certified Public Accountant.

About Danforth Advisors

Danforth Advisors is the life science industry’s trusted partner for outsourced corporate and clinical business functions. The company’s services span wide-ranging needs, whether short or long term, including C-level advisory, finance & accounting, human resources, clinical business operations, risk management and strategic communications. Founded in 2011, Danforth has been a strategic and operational partner to more than 1,000 life science companies, private and public, across all stages of the corporate life cycle. The company serves clients nationwide and overseas from its headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts and regional bases in New York, Pennsylvania and California. Danforth was recognized among the Top Workplaces USA 2022 and among The Boston Globe’s Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in 2021. Learn more at www.danforthadvisors.com.