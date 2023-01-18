Augmedix Announces Participation in Maxim Group Healthcare IT Investor Conference on January 25

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix Inc. (Nasdaq: AUGX), a healthcare technology company that delivers industry-leading, ambient medical documentation and data solutions, today announced that its leadership team will participate in the Maxim Group Virtual Healthcare IT Conference on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Manny Krakaris, Chief Executive Officer, will join the “Doctors Panel” which will be webcast live at 12:30 p.m. ET. Mr. Krakaris and Paul Ginocchio, Chief Financial Officer, will also host investor meetings throughout the day.

To register for the conference and schedule a meeting, visit the conference portal here. Investors interested in arranging a meeting can also contact FNK IR at augx@fnkir.com or their Maxim Group representative.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUGX) delivers industry-leading, ambient medical documentation and data solutions to healthcare systems, physician practices, hospitals, and telemedicine practitioners.

Augmedix is on a mission to help clinicians and patients form a human connection at the point of care without the intrusion of technology. Augmedix’s solutions extract data from natural physician-patient conversations and convert it to medical notes in real time, which are seamlessly transferred to the EHR. To achieve this, the company’s Ambient Automation Platform uses Automated Speech Recognition and Natural Language Processing, supported by medical documentation specialists.

Leveraging this platform, Augmedix’s solutions relieve clinicians of administrative burden, in turn, reducing burnout and increasing both clinician and patient satisfaction. Augmedix is also leading the revolution in leveraging point-of-care data by making connections between millions of physician-patient interactions and analyzing them to deliver actionable insights that elevate patient care.

Augmedix is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices around the world. To learn more, visit augmedix.com.

