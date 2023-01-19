Global Industrial PC Market in APAC to Grow at Highest CAGR during the Forecast Period

Chicago, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Industrial PC Market by Type (Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded, and DIN Rail), Specification, Sales Channel (Direct, Indirect), Industry (Process, Discrete), and Region - Forecast to 2026", The market growth is mainly attributed to high demand for industrial IoT by manufacturing companies, steady move of manufacturing sector toward digitalization, increased awareness about resource optimization in manufacturing firms, and stringent regulatory requirements to ensure safety and security in production plants.

The industrial PC market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2021—2026. Rapid industrialization, increasing infrastructural investments in the energy & power sector, and favorable government policies encouraging foreign players to enter the industrial PC market in APAC are expected to augment the growth of the market during the forecast period. The high-tech medical devices manufacturing companies are actively focusing on geographical expansions due to the growing demand for healthcare services, increasing concern pertaining to health, and rising investments in R&D. This is likely to fuel the growth of the industrial PC market in APAC during the forecast period.

“Industrial PC market for discrete industries to grow at higher CAGR from 2021 to 2026”

The discrete industries are often characterized by the production of individual or separate units; wherein units can be produced in low volume with high complexity or high volumes with low complexity. The increasing demand for improved process flexibility and enhanced efficiency, comprehensive integration of quality and regulatory requirements, harmonized production processes for optimum supply chain management, and the constant pressure of reducing maintenance and operation costs in the discrete industries are expected to propel the adoption of industrial PCs in these industries in the near future. In addition, the advent of novel technologies and materials, an increasing number of market players venturing in the markets, and rising necessity of sustained plant productivity and efficiency, among others, are expected to fuel the growth of the industrial PC market for the discrete industries.

Industrial PC Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details
 Estimated Market Size  USD 4.6 Billion
 Revenue Forecast in 2026  USD 6.1 Billion
 Growth Rate  CAGR of 5.8%
 Forecast period  2021–2026
 On Demand Data Available  2030
 Segments covered
  • Type, Sales Channel
  • End-user Industry
 Regions covered
  • North America
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • RoW
 Companies covered
  • Advantech (Taiwan),
  • Beckhoff Automation (Germany),
  • Siemens (Germany),
  • IEI Integration
  • Corporation (Taiwan),
  • Kontron S&T (Germany),
  • Nexcom International (Taiwan),
  • B&R Automation (Austria),
  • Avalue
  • Technology (Taiwan),
  • DFI (Taiwan), and American
  • Portwell Technology (US); are some of the key players in the vacuum valve market.
          A total of 25 players are covered.
 Key Market Driver  High Demand for Industrial IOT by Manufacturing Companies
 Largest Growing Region  North America (NA)
 Largest Market Share Segment  Panel IPC
 Highest CAGR Segment  DIN Rail IPC


The global industrial PC market study has been segmented by type, sales channel, end-user industry, and geography.

By Type:

  • Panel IPC
  • Rack Mount IPC
  • Box IPC
  • Embedded IPC
  • DIN Rail IPC

By Sales Channel

  • Direct Sales
  • Indirect Sales

By End-User Industry

  • Process Industries
    • Chemical
    • Energy & Power
    • Oil & Gas
    • Food & Beverages
    • Pharmaceutical
    • Others (metals and mining, pulp and paper, and water and wastewater treatment)
  • Discrete Industries
    • Automotive
    • Aerospace & Defense
    • Semiconductor & Electronics
    • Medical Devices

“Browse in-depth TOC on "industrial PC Industry "­­­­­­­­

147 – Tables
52 – Figures

199 – Pages

Siemens (Germany) is primarily engaged in the electrical engineering and electronics businesses. The company offers products, services, and solutions for the effective use of resources and energy. It operates through eight business segments—, Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Siemens Healthineers, Mobility, Portfolio Companies, and Financial Services. Siemens offers industrial PCs through its Digital Industries business division, which was formed in the fiscal year 2019. Industrial computers offered by Siemens are known for their compact size, reliability, durability, and minimal maintenance. The company also develops and manufactures rugged, innovative industrial PCs. For instance, Siemens’ SIMATIC IPC series of integrated industrial PCs offers superior performance and comprises preinstalled and activated Windows operating system, leading-edge Intel processor technology, and integrated communication interfaces.

