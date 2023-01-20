Bigbank AS Financial Calendar for 2023

English Estonian

Bigbank AS has confirmed the bank’s Financial Calendar for the 2023 financial year.

In 2023, Bigbank plans to disclose information according to the following schedule:

28 February 2023 Q4 2022 and unaudited full year results 10 March 2023 Audited results for 2022 13 March 2023 February results 28 April 2023 Q1 interim results 12 May 2023 April results 9 June 2023 May results 28 July 2023

Q2 interim results 11 August 2023 July results 8 September 2023 August results 27 October 2023 Q3 interim results 10 November 2023 October results 8 December 2023 November results





Bigbank AS ( www.bigbank.eu ) is a bank based on Estonian capital focused on loans and deposits of private and corporate customers, which, in addition to activities in Estonia, has branches in Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania and Bulgaria, and which also offers its products as a cross-border service in Austria, Germany and the Netherlands. Bigbank AS balance sheet exceeds 1.5 billion euros.



Argo Kiltsmann

Member of the Management Board

Telephone: +372 5393 0833

E-mail: argo.kiltsmann@bigbank.ee

