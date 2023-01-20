Bigbank AS Financial Calendar for 2023

Bigbank AS has confirmed the bank’s Financial Calendar for the 2023 financial year.
In 2023, Bigbank plans to disclose information according to the following schedule:
|28 February 2023
|Q4 2022 and unaudited full year results
|10 March 2023
|Audited results for 2022
|13 March 2023
|February results
|28 April 2023
|Q1 interim results
|12 May 2023
|April results
|9 June 2023
|May results
|28 July 2023
|Q2 interim results
|11 August 2023
|July results
|8 September 2023
|August results
|27 October 2023
|Q3 interim results
|10 November 2023
|October results
|8 December 2023
|November results
Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu) is a bank based on Estonian capital focused on loans and deposits of private and corporate customers, which, in addition to activities in Estonia, has branches in Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania and Bulgaria, and which also offers its products as a cross-border service in Austria, Germany and the Netherlands. Bigbank AS balance sheet exceeds 1.5 billion euros.
Argo Kiltsmann
Member of the Management Board
Telephone: +372 5393 0833
E-mail: argo.kiltsmann@bigbank.ee