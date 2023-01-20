Global Itaconic Acid Market to Reach US$ 134.1 Mn by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global itaconic acid market was valued at US$ 97.7 Mn and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.1% the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Itaconic Acid Market:

Growing in the research and development investment to produce more innovative products such as resins, plastics, and paints can help to propel the global itaconic acid market growth in forecast period

Rising launching of various new product in the global itaconic acid market can drive the market growth in the upcoming years. Furthermore, various companies are entering in the global itaconic acid market and adopting various innovation such as developing tough, flexible, and biodegradable plastics from itaconic acid that can help to propel the global itaconic acid market growth in forecast period.

Increased the pressure on itaconic acid providers and consumers offer to provide different form of itaconic acid that can boost the global itaconic acid market growth in upcoming years.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5487

Key Market Takeaways

The global itaconic acid market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period (2022-2030). According to the globe news wire, the itaconic acid market is anticipated to expand at a robust pace during the forecast period, due to the increasing number of startups such as NRS Chemicals LLP and rising consumer demand for paints and resins in the global market up to 23% can drive the global itaconic acid market growth in forecast period .

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global itaconic acid market include Itaconix Corporation, Jinan Huaming Biochemistry Co. Ltd., Qingdao Langyatai Group Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Guoguang Biochemistry Co., Ltd., Alpha Chemika, Chengdu Jinkai Biology Engineering Co., Ltd., Ronas Chemicals Ind. Co., Ltd., Iwata Chemical Co., Ltd., Shandong Kaison Biochemical Co., Ltd., Aekyung Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., FUJIFILM Wakao Pure Chemical Corporation, Ultimate Chem India Pvt. Ltd., Choice Oraganochem Lip., and Alfa Aesar.

Major players are using different strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and capacity expansion. For instance, in June 2021, a chemical manufacture company, Ronas Chemicals Ind. Co., Ltd. announced to increase their production of organic and inorganic chemicals such as ammonia by 41% in next five years.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5487

Market Segmentation:

Global Itaconic Acid Market, By Derivative Styrene Butadiene Methyl Methacrylate Polyitaconic Acid Others

Global Itaconic Acid Market, By Application SBR Latex Synthetic Latex Chillant Dispersant Agent Superabsorbent Polymer Unsaturated Polyester Resins Methyl Methacrylate Detergent Builder Others

Global Itaconic Acid Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Europe By Country: U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan South Korea ASEAN Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America By Country: Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa By Country: Middle East Africa





Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Acrylic Acid Market, By Derivatives (Methyl Acrylate, Butyl Acrylate, Ethyl Acrylate, 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate, Glacial Acrylic Acid, Super Absorbent Polymers), By Applications (Paints and Coatings, Adhesives and Sealants, Surfactants, Sanitary Products, Textiles, Other Applications), and By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

Hydrocolloids Market, By Source (Natural, Synthetic), By Type (Gelatin, Starches, Pectin, Xanthan, Carrageenan Alginates, Carboxymethyl Cellulose Guar Gum, Other Types), By Application (Bakery and Confectionery, Meat and Poultry Products, Beverages, Sauces and Dressings, Dairy Products, Other Applications), By Geography (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

Fatty Acid Methyl Esters Market, by Source (Vegetable Oils, Animal Fats, and Used Cooking Oils), by Product Type (Methyl Oleate, Methyl Laurate, Methyl Myristate, Methyl Caprate, Methyl Stearate and Others (Methyl Palmitate, Coconut Methyl Esters, etc.)), by Application (Fuels, Paints & Coatings, Food Additives, Detergents & Surfactants, Lubricants & Metalworking Fluids, Agrochemicals, Personal Care & Cosmetics and Others (Wetting Agents, Plasticizers, etc.)), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter