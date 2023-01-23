Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday January 16, 2023 to Friday January 20, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|243,879
|4,185,206,154
|16 January 2023
|532
|14,814.7932
|7,881,470
|17 January 2023
|678
|14,904.9558
|10,105,560
|18 January 2023
|673
|14,879.1976
|10,013,700
|19 January 2023
|672
|14,541.0119
|9,771,560
|20 January 2023
|679
|14,506.5243
|9,849,930
|Total 16-20 January Friday
|3,234
|47,622,220
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|3,430
|14,725.4789
|50,508,393
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|63,655
|948,581,884
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|250,543
|4,283,336,767
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,061,935
|19,136,757,089
|16 January 2023
|2,090
|15,093.8397
|31,546,125
|17 January 2023
|2,634
|15,201.9324
|40,041,890
|18 January 2023
|2,753
|15,184.4642
|41,802,830
|19 January 2023
|2,827
|14,863.1836
|42,018,220
|20 January 2023
|2,476
|14,800.2827
|36,645,500
|Total 16-20 January Friday
|12,780
|192,054,565
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|10,244
|15,027.7341
|153,944,108
|Bought from the Foundation*
|3,227
|15,027.7424
|48,494,525
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|254,210
|3,867,292,270
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,088,186
|19,531,250,287
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 218,711 A shares and 955,678 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.28% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 23 January 2023
