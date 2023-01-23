Perella Weinberg Partners Announces New Partners

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners (Nasdaq: PWP), a leading global independent advisory firm, today announced the promotion of two Managing Directors to Partners of the Firm, effective January 1, 2023:



Anthony Giuliano – New York

Cory Hill – Los Angeles

“We are thrilled to announce the promotions of Anthony and Cory to Partner. Both Anthony and Cory are exceptional bankers, with deep industry expertise and strong track records advising clients on their most important strategic and financial initiatives. Through these promotions we recognize Anthony’s and Cory’s significant contributions to our business and their unwavering dedication to our clients, our mission and our Firm,” said Andrew Bednar, Chief Executive Officer of PWP. “It is particularly rewarding to promote our colleagues from within the Firm who exemplify PWP’s core values of trust, integrity and teamwork. We welcome them to our Partnership and look forward to their continued success.”

Biographies

Anthony Giuliano

Mr. Giuliano advises clients in the consumer and retail sector, with a focus on beauty, personal care and consumer health.

Mr. Giuliano has over 17 years of investment banking experience. Prior to joining Perella Weinberg Partners in 2014, Mr. Giuliano was at Nomura Securities International where he executed a variety of strategic and financing transactions for clients across consumer and retail. Mr. Giuliano began his career at Lehman Brothers, working both in New York and London.

Mr. Giuliano earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Wharton School and a Bachelor of Arts in Urban Studies from the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania.

Cory Hill

Mr. Hill advises clients in the industrials sector, and is a recognized subject-matter expert in energy transition-related environmental services.

Mr. Hill has over 18 years of investment banking and principal investing experience. Prior to joining Perella Weinberg Partners in 2017, Mr. Hill was with Bank of America Merrill Lynch in its Los Angeles office. Mr. Hill’s previous principal investing experience includes work with Shamrock Capital Advisors and Marc Bell Capital Partners. He began his career in the investment banking division of Bear, Stearns, & Co. Inc. in New York.

Mr. Hill earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Southern California and a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About PWP

Perella Weinberg Partners is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds and the financial sponsor community. The firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 650 employees, PWP currently maintains offices in New York, Houston, London, Calgary, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Paris, Munich, and San Francisco.

