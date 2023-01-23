Finacity Facilitates $15 Million Off-Balance Sheet Securitization for a White-Label Cloud Platform Technology Company

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finacity Corporation, a White Oak Global Advisors Company, (“Finacity”) announced that it has successfully launched an off-balance sheet trade receivables securitization for a US-based technology company providing white-label cloud platforms for email and advanced messaging services for over 150 network operators and service providers globally.



The transaction allows for up to $15 million in funding of the senior tranche from an international bank. The transaction includes the billed and unbilled trade receivables originated by certain subsidiaries of the company in the United States of America and Ireland. The transaction’s trade receivables are in 7 currencies: USD, EUR, CAD, CHF, GBP, JPY, and AUD. Finacity acted as the structuring agent providing structuring and execution support and is responsible for ongoing program administration and reporting.

About Finacity, a White Oak Global Advisors Company

Finacity, a White Oak Global Advisors Company, specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs, supplier and payables finance, back-up servicing, and program administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume of approximately US $150 billion. With resources in the USA, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in 175 countries. Finacity is affiliated with White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing, and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. For further information, please visit www.finacity.com.

