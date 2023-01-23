Global Mammography Market to Surpass US$ 4,128.7 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, global mammography market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,315.0 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Analyst Views:

The global mammography market is anticipated to generate around US $4,128.7 million revenue by 2030, and is projected to register a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The major factors responsible for the growth of the mammography market include rising prevalence of breast cancer and technological advancements in the breast imaging. Moreover, the rising initiatives taken by various governments and NGOs to promote the awareness regarding early diagnosis of breast cancer is also anticipated to create opportunities in the growth of the mammography market.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Mammography Market:

Market Driver:

Increasing burden of breast cancer

Rising burden of breast cancer across the world has resulted in growing demand for breast cancer diagnostic devices such as mammograms. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society estimates for breast cancer in 2022, around 13% of U.S. women are anticipated to develop invasive breast cancer in the U.S., along with 51,400 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer. Moreover, the American Cancer Society also stated that around 43,250 women in the U.S. were anticipated to die in 2022 from breast cancer.

Market Trends:

Advent of Digital Mammography

The advent of digital mammography has resulted in the adoption of newer systems in various developed countries, owing to the better diagnosis of low-contrast objects, wider dynamic change, and improved diagnostic quality of images, while examining denser breasts. For instance, in January 2019, Kiran Medical Systems, the radiology division of Trivitron Healthcare, a medical technology company; introduced its technology driven Flat Panel Digital C-arm & Felicia – Digital Mammography system during the Arab HealthConvention in Dubai. The Elite C-arm offers a World class surgical imaging experience for high precision guided procedures.

Global Mammography Market Cross Sectional Analysis:

North America is anticipated to dominate the overall mammography market. Moreover, 3D systems under the segment product type is anticipated to dominate the overall North America mammography market. For instance, in November 2022, the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), a non-profit organization that represents radiologic subspecialties across the globe; announced the launch of the RSNA Screening Mammography Breast Cancer Detection AI Challenge. The launch is anticipated to be the latest in a series of such research competitions that RSNA has conducted since 2015.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5425

Key Market Takeaways:

The global mammography market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of organic strategies by major players such as product launches in the global mammography market to increase their product portfolio and presence in the market has resulted in fueling the overall market growth. For instance, in March 2021, iCAD, learning institute of India, received the U.S. FDA approval for its ProFound AI software Version 3.0 for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) System. Moreover, as compared to previous versions of the software, it offers up to 10% enhancement in specialty performance, around 1% improvement in sensitivity, and 40% faster processing. Thus, rapid approval for AI-enabled 3D mammography systems is fueling the overall mammography market growth.

On the basis of End User, the hospital segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, as most of the breast cancer screening procedures are performed in hospitals. For instance, in 2020, according to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), an independent, non-profit organization to support clinical and translational research on breast cancer in the U.S., around 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer globally.

On the basis of Region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period due to increasing product launches by leading players that is likely to drive the growth of the North Ameirca mammography market. For instance, in October 2022, the American College of Radiology (ACR), a professional medical society representing nearly 40,000 diagnostic radiologists, announced the launch of Contrast-Enhanced Mammography Imaging Screening Trial (CMIST) in collaboration with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), an independent, non-profit organization to support clinical and translational research on breast cancer in the U.S. and GE Healthcare, a medical technology company. The product is expected to improve breast cancer detection and reduce false-positive exams in women with dense breasts.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global mammography market include Canon Medical Systems, Carestream Health, Siemens Healthineers, Planmed Oy, Konica Minolta Inc., Metaltronica SpA, Koninklijke Philips NV, General Medical Merate SpA, Hologic Inc., GE Healthcare, and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5425

Market Segmentation:

Global Mammography Market, By Product Type: Digital Systems Analog Systems Breast Tomosynthesis Other Product Types

Global Mammography Market, By End Users: Hospitals Specialty Clinics Diagnostic Centers

Global Mammography Market, By Geography: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

X-Ray Market, by Modality (Portable, Stationary), by Product Type (Rotating Anode Source, Fix Anode Source), by Technology (Analog, Computed Radiography, Digital Radiography (Flat Panel Detectors, High Density Line Scan Solid State Detectors)), by Application (General Radiography, Chest Imaging, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Dental, Mammography, Others), by End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Research Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

Mammography Biopsy Chair Market, by Product Type (Electric, Manual), by Feature (Reclining, Non-Reclining), by End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Others (Cancer Research Institutes, etc.)), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter