BUREAU VERITAS : Marc Roussel appointed Executive Vice-President of Bureau Veritas Commodities, Industry and Facilities division in France and Africa

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – January 23, 2023

Marc Roussel appointed Executive Vice-President of

Bureau Veritas Commodities, Industry and Facilities division in France and Africa

Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification, is pleased to announce the appointment of Marc Roussel, effective 1st March 2023 as Executive Vice-President of Commodities, Industry and Facilities (CIF), France and Africa.

Marc Roussel will report to Hinda Gharbi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Bureau Veritas and join the Group Executive Committee. Marc will replace Jacques Pommeraud, who has decided to leave the company to pursue a new professional project.

Didier Michaud-Daniel, Chief Executive Officer, Bureau Veritas, said:

“We are delighted, Hinda Gharbi - Deputy Chief Executive Officer - and myself, to welcome Marc Roussel to the Group Executive Committee. Under his leadership, the Africa region has gained new growth momentum reflecting the superior value proposition of Bureau Veritas and the support that the company brings to its clients on the continent. Additionally, the multiple efforts on all sustainability fronts have been exceptional: development of local skills, partnerships with schools, proximity to local communities.

With 8 years' experience in the Group, Marc has a deep understanding of Bureau Veritas' businesses and the challenges faced by its clients. Using this knowledge of the French and African markets, Marc’s commercial mindset together with his strong leadership skills and stewardship of the company values make him the right leader to continue developing this important region, our company historical home.

We would like to warmly thank Jacques Pommeraud for his multiple contributions to BV’s success and for the remarkable legacy he leaves to the France and Africa operating group. The transformation that has taken place in France in the last five years, in terms of our talent pool, the development of and pivot towards a business model focused on sustainability services, our brand positioning, and the modernization of our tools and working practices, has enabled us to accelerate our growth significantly, and to establish Bureau Veritas as the leader in its historic market.”

About Marc Roussel

Marc Roussel began his career in 1990 in the construction industry at GTM. In 1996, he joined OTIS Elevator Company to develop its emerging business in comprehensive elevator overhaul, improving safety performance and reducing energy consumption. Marc then worked on developing OTIS Services business in France, in particular via acquisitions, before taking over leadership of the New Construction business for the whole of France as well as the Export business.

In 2009, he also became head of the company's new branch, OTIS Africa, and 5 years later, he expanded his responsibilities with the management of UTC Building Integrated System in Africa. This brought together the operations of Otis, Carrier and Fire & Security.

In 2015, Marc joined Bureau Veritas as Senior Vice President, Commodities, Industry & Infrastructure (CIF), Africa. He defined the 2015 - 2020 strategy for Africa and transformed the regional business. He also put the region on a firm path to sustainability, particularly in terms of local community inclusion and the development of youth training. In February 2018, Marc expanded his scope, also becoming President of the Government Services business unit.

Marc Roussel is a graduate of Ecole Centrale Paris and holds an MBA from HEC Paris.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 80,000 employees located in nearly 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its 400,000 clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20 and SBF 120 indices.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

