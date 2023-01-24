Growing at a CAGR of 6.50% in 2022-2027, enteral feeding devices market will boost locally and ethically enteral feeding formulas, and enteral feeding tubes predicts Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patients with COVID-19 who were very ill had lower nutrient absorption because of the disruption of the normal intestinal mucosa. They frequently had high levels of inflammation, stress, and catabolism, as well as a significant rise in their need for protein and calories. Immediate enteral nutrition support and the provision of sufficient nutrients were essential to preventing malnutrition in these patients. American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN), worldwide, was recommended to initiate enteral nutrition in patients within 24-36 hours of intubation and placement of hospital staff across all hospitals. This trend will continue to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% during 2022-2027.

With the demand for enteral nutrition for critically ill patients and premature deaths, the market for enteral feeding devices is expected to soar. The use of tubes for feeding dates back to the sixteenth century, but significant breakthroughs in formula manufacture and the use of pumps for both intermittent and continuous tube feeding were made in the twentieth century. Over the past few decades, these developments have expanded the incidence of EN in both inpatient nutrition assistance and home enteral nutrition (HEN).

In 2021, North America was the largest market for enteral feeding devices with a 40.09% market revenue share. The US, the UK, France, Brazil, Russia, Germany, and Japan constitute the largest enteral feeding device markets. However, the rising burden of chronic diseases leading to an increased demand for enteral feeding devices and also increasing malnutrition in China and India will emerge as big opportunities, as predicted by Mordor Intelligence.

“Although ambulatory peristaltic pumps, which allowed for portable feeding using backpacks and eliminated the need for users to be tied to an IV pole, were introduced more than 30 years ago in the field of medical nutrition, very little innovation has taken place since then to further advance mobility. Many people who use infusion pumps are on the go, therefore creative solutions that enable users to continue active physical and social lives while feeding would probably lessen the pressures on both users and caretakers, improving quality of life.”

As per a 2022 update by the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD), 10 to 15% of the population is affected by irritable bowel syndrome worldwide. Likewise, according to research conducted by Crohn's & Colitis UK in 2022, 1 in every 123 persons in the United Kingdom has ulcerative colitis or Crohn's disease. In the UK this equates to a total of close to 500,000 individuals who have IBD. Since these diseases are frequently associated with the progressive development of malnutrition, these statistics indicate that the demand for enteral feeding devices is anticipated to increase over the coming years. In February 2021, Amsino International Inc. US FDA clearance for its Puggle Enteral Feeding Pump and Set.

The need for extra devices or expensive equipment to facilitate placement has been eliminated because of technological developments in enteral feeding systems, which have also reduced physicians' hands-on time. The distinctive shapes aid of the device in avoiding kinking and migrating into the stomach. Internal bumpers made of rigid-core silicone hold tubes in place more securely than conventional soft bumpers, which are designed to be taken off with the tube.

Moreover, the expanding sciences of metabolomics and proteomics have the ability to determine nutritional status, modify the nutrient mix appropriately, and track development through the various stages of acute disease. According to recent data, such improved precision may be successfully included in the severity of sickness indices like the sequential organ failure assessment score.

This will create scope for start-ups and existing players to grab growth opportunities in enteral feeding formulas, and enteral feeding tubes

The opportunities can be seen through increasing technological advancements. In May 2021, QMD reported the addition of Nasogastric Tubes to its Degania Enteral Feeding Product Portfolio. A novel feeding tube navigation system for precise enteral tube placement in adult patients has been developed by Israel-based ENvizion Medical to address the drawbacks of blind insertions and radiography-based adjuvant methods. Also, in April 2022, Fresenius Kabi launched a new enteral nutrition product app. The Enteral Nutrition Product App makes it easier for the patient to access detailed product information and includes a quick comparison tool to compare nutritional values against reference nutrient intakes.

