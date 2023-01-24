Global Single-Use Bioreactor Market to Surpass US$ 3,612.2 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global single-use bioreactor market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,130.3 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Analysts’ Views on Global Single-Use Bioreactor Market:

The single-use bioreactor market’s growth can be driven by an increase in the adoption of inorganic growth stratergies such as acquisition by market players. For instance, in December 2022, MilliporeSigma, a life science company of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a global science and technology company, acquired Erbi Biosystems, a microfluidic bioprocess instrumentation company and the developer of the 2 ml micro-bioreactor platform technology, known as the "Breez". This acquisition will further strengthen MilliporeSigma's upstream portfolio in therapeutic proteins by enabling scalable cell-based perfusion bioreactor processes from 2ml to 2000L with rapid lab-scale process development.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Single-Use Bioreactor Market:

Global Single-Use Bioreactor Market - Driver s

Increasing number of product launches by the market players

Increasing adoption of organic strategies, such as product launches, by the market players to strengthen their product portfolio is expected to foster market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2022, Cellexus, a biotechnology company, announced the launch of a faster and more affordable single-use airlift bioreactor, CellMaker that helps scientists to grow fragile cell cultures for their research and development activities.

Increasing initiavtes taken by the government

Increasing initiavtes taken by the U.S. government for biomanufacturing is expected to drive the growth of the global single-use bioreactor market over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2022, the U.S. government announced that it will invest over US$2 billion to launch its biomanufacturing initiative, which aims to expand manufacturing capacity in the country, including equipment like single-use bioreactor for upstream and downstream process and ensure pandemic preparedness.

Global Single-Use Bioreactor Market – Restraints

Drawbacks associated with single-use bioreactor

The major factors that can hamper the growth of the global single-use bioreactor market over the forecast period include drawbacks associated with single-use bioreactors such as

Leachables and inability to store hot liquid

Potential for puncture

Difficulty in moving when full

Pressure and temperature sensitivity

Disposal costs and others



To overcome these types of drawbacks cetains steps can be followed such as

Cost savings from reduced cleaning needs: less space and stainless steel equipment needed; decreased cleaning validation and decreased use of WFI and cleaning solutions; cleaning and sterilization of bioreactors or process tanks can be ‘outsourced’ to disposable bag suppliers.



Global Single-Use Bioreactor Market Cross-Sectional Analysis:

Based on Region, in the single-use bioreactor segment in the North America market is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to the adoption of organic growth strategies, such as company expansion, by market players to strengthen their product portfolio and presence in this region. For instance, in December 2020, Cytiva, a global life sciences solutions company, announced the launch of a new production facility for Xcellerex XDR single-use bioreactors in the U.S. with robust stirred tank efficiency of up to 2,000L in both cGMP (current good manufacturing practice) and non-cGMP environments.

Global Single-Use Bioreactor Market Segmentation:

The global single-use bioreactor market report is segmented into products, cell type, molecule type and end user

Based on Product, the market is segmented into Single-use Bioreactor Systems, Media Bags, Filtration Assemblies, and Other Products. Out of which, Single-use Bioreactor Systems segment is expected to dominate the single-use bioreactor market during the forecast period and this is attributed due to increase in the product launch.

Based on Cell Type, the market is segmented into Mammalian Cell, Bacteria, Yeast, and Other Cell Types. Out of which, Mammalian Cell is expected to dominate the single-use bioreactor market during the forecast period and this is attributed due to increase in the product launch and research and development activities by the key market players.

Based on Molecule Type, the market is segmented into Vaccines, Monoclonal Antibodies, Stem Cells, Recombinant Proteins, and Other Molecule Types. Out of which, Vaccine is expected to dominate the single-use bioreactor market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the outbreak of COVID-19. Bioreactors are widely used in cell culture-based viral vaccine production, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on End User, the market is segmented into Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Industries and Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Other End Users. Out of which, Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Industries Segment is expected to dominate the global single-use bioreactor market over the forecast period and this is attributed to the rise in adoption of single-use bioreactors by these industries.

Among all segmentation, products segment has highest potential due to increase in product launches by key market player. For instance, In December 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific, a global scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, and software services provider, announced the launch of a single-use bioreactor (SUB) for cell culture production. The HyPerforma DynaDrive SUB delivers which also improved performance and scalability for larger volume cell culture processes.

Key Developments

On January 10, 2023, Integrated Water Services, Inc., a leading water and wastewater treatment solutions provider, announced the acquisition of M|MBR Systems, LLC, a membrane bioreactor manufacturing and distributing company. Under this acquisition, IWS, in partnership with Sciens Water Opportunities Management, LLC, an investment firm, will acquire 100% of the equity of MMBR Systems.

On January 9, 2023, CCRM , a manufacturing company, announced the collaboration with Membio, a biotechnology company, for developing 0.2–10 L benchtop single-use bioreactor to streamline viral vector production, which will further help the company in the expansion of their product portfolio.

On January 9, 2023, PBS Biotech, a biotechnology company, completed a US$22 million financing led by Avego Management, LLC, a healthcare capital, with additional investment from existing investor BroadOak Capital Partners. This financing will be used to improve the company’s product portfolio which includes single-use bioreactor manufacturing, expand its process development services capability, and increase customer support for global cell therapy clients.



Key Market Takeaways:

The global single-use bioreactor market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of organic growth strategies by market players such as the expansion of their manufacturing facilities to strengthen their product portfolio. For instance, in December 2020, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., a biotechnology company, and Bharat Biotech., a biotechnology company, announced the expansion of their COVID-19 manufacturing vaccine facilities with installed single-use bioreactor.

On the basis of Product Type, the single-use bioreactor segment is expected to hold the dominant position, owing to increasing product launches by the market players. For instance, in October 2021, AGILITECH, an automation and electrical engineering services provider, announced the launch of Agilitech bioreactor controller, which provides simultaneous control of up to two single-use bioreactors from 30 L up to 2000 L.

On the basis of Molecule Type, the Monoclonal Antibodies segment is expected to hold the dominant position owing to the adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as agreements by the market players for research and development activities. For instance, in January 2022, HaemaLogiX Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, and Lonza, a global manufacturing company, entered into an agreement to manufacture the next clinical batch (cGMP- current good manufacturing practice) of HaemaLogiX’s lead multiple myeloma drug candidate, KappaMab. KappaMab is a monoclonal antibody that binds to a cell surface target called kappa myeloma antigen (KMA) that is only found on myeloma cancer cells and not on normal plasma cells.

On the basis of Region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period owing to increasing product launches by the key market players in this region. For instance, in September 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a global scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, and software services provider, announced the launch of Thermo Scientific, DynaSpin Single-Use Centrifuge system(Bioreactor) for large-scale cell culture harvesting in U.S.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global single-use bioreactor market include Sartorius AG, OmniBRx Biotechnologies, Merck KgaA, Solaris Biotechnology Srl, Eppendorf AG, Distek Inc., Celltainer Biotech BV, ABEC Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation (Pall Corporation), among others

Market Segmentation:

Global Single-Use Bioreactor Market By Product: Single-use Bioreactor Systems Media Bags Filtration Assemblies Other Products

Global Single-Use Bioreactor Market By Cell Type: Mammalian Cell Bacteria Yeast Other Cell Types

Global Single-Use Bioreactor Market By Molecule Type: Vaccines Monoclonal Antibodies Stem Cells Recombinant Proteins Other Molecule Types

Global Single-Use Bioreactor Market By End User: Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Industries Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Other End Users

Global Single-Use Bioreactor Market By Geography: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa





