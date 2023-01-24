DNI Adds the Canon varioPRINT iX3200 Sheetfed Inkjet Press to Complete Full Omni-channel Offering

Boca Raton, FL, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The math is easy,” said Robert Cook, President and COO of DNI, when asked about his recent purchase of the Canon varioPRINT iX sheetfed production inkjet press. “After we calculated the ROI on adding the Canon varioPRINT iX to our floor and considered the advantages it brings to our customers, it was an easy purchase decision.”

DNI, headquartered in an 80,000 sq. ft. facility in Nashville, TN, opened its doors in 1984 and provides omni-channel critical customer communications, transactional, trans promo mail, targeted direct mail, and fulfillment solutions to over 2,000 customers across a wide array of industries including insurance, healthcare, utilities, transportation, and the public sector.

DNI assists their customers in the full buying lifecycle, from customer acquisition to electronic presentment for online bill pay and everything in between. In addition, they offer full omni-channel marketing to enhance campaign results through their unique DNI360 Engage program. DNI360 triggers complementary social media and email marketing to high-impact targeted print for a full omni-channel campaign experience. “The target audience sees the same message in multiple channels before, during, and after the printed piece is received, and remarketing ads are triggered to those that engage. We then track the mail and confirm delivery down to the individual and provide a dashboard so our customer can see the results,” Robert explained.

When calculating ROI for the Canon varioPRINT iX, Robert advised, “First and foremost, start with the end in mind. You have to consider who you are getting into business with before you buy anything. How are they going to support you now and in the future? This is what I know and appreciate about Canon Solutions America; they are future forward. I’ve been in a few of their product briefings, their product roadmap is well ahead of the industry, and their plan is for upgrades that aren’t disruptive to business, not forklift upgrades. In addition, Canon Solutions America wants their customers to be successful with inkjet and that is very clear from the programs they offer. The Canon Solutions America inkjet user group, thINK, has tools, training and resource programs including Project 360, which we are participating in soon and are very excited about,” Robert said.

“The ROI starts to build pretty rapidly,” Robert explains. “The first thing we did after installation was move offset work that we were outsourcing to the varioPRINT iX. With addressing as part of the print workflow and an inline Tecnau cutter, we reduced our turnaround time from 15 days to two days. This delighted our customers, and it certainly delighted us.”

In addition to eliminating outsourcing and accelerating turnaround time, DNI reduced costs by taking post coating out of the process. Previously a requirement with offset print, Robert advised, “The way the varioPRINT iX prints and cures the piece makes post coating no longer necessary. It goes through the mail stream without a problem.”

The momentum started building with the shorter turn times. “In the past, when our customers had last minute ideas, we just didn’t have the time to execute. Now they know we can, and that has increased our business with them,” said Robert. In addition, the new capabilities of the varioPRINT iX have enabled DNI to pick up additional business within existing accounts, increasing ROI and further strengthening customer loyalty.

“Faster turnaround times, taking cost out of the process, business efficiencies with reduced labor and storage, less logistics and time management, new business opportunities—if you do the math, it all adds up,” Robert said. “We just recently installed the press, and these are just the first steps we’ve taken. We know we haven’t even scratched the surface on using the varioPRINT iX to its fullest capabilities, and we look forward to bringing those benefits to our customers.”

Robert attributed the three decades of DNI’s success with the company’s underlying core values of Ingenuity, Influence, and Integration; demonstrated by unrelenting problem solving, positive impact on industry, community, and employees, and going above and beyond to support every client. DNI is active in supporting Safe Haven, Best Buddies, and the Nashville Humane Association.

“DNI has had great success with their DNI Engage omni-channel offering and teaming that with the Canon varioPRINT iX creates a powerful play. I look forward to seeing the results of the dynamic combination,” said Francis McMahon, executive vice president, Production Print Solutions, Canon Solutions America, Inc.

“We welcome the DNI team to the thINK community and look forward to sharing best practices to accelerate our collective success with inkjet,” said Todd Roth, thINK Board president and vice president Manufacturing & Distribution, Core Publishing Solutions, a Thomson Reuters Business.

