Canon U.S.A. Supports Notre Dame Athletics’ “A Brighter Christmas” to Bring Holiday Cheer to Local Families

Melville, NY, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced its continued support of Notre Dame Athletics’ annual gift-giving event, “A Brighter Christmas.” The event was held on December 14 at the Compton Family Ice Arena on campus in South Bend, Indiana.

Working alongside Notre Dame Global Partnerships, this marked the second year Canon supported the initiative, introducing a new highlight for 2025—a festive meet-and-greet with Santa. Families were able to capture special moments with Santa and print their photos instantly using Canon’s PIXMA TS8820 printer, creating lasting holiday memories.

"We are proud to continue supporting Notre Dame Athletics’ ‘A Brighter Christmas’ initiative, as it reflects Canon’s commitment to community engagement," said Peter P. Kowalczuk, executive vice president and Client Services Group President. "This year, we were excited to help bring new experiences for families—capturing special moments with Santa and printing those memories instantly on Canon printers available at the event. It’s an honor to help create lasting holiday memories while giving back to the community."

The “A Brighter Christmas” program launched in 2011 as a way for members of Notre Dame’s athletic department—including staff, coaches, and student-athletes—to assist local families in need during the holiday season. This year’s event welcomed 19 families, who enjoyed holiday treats, fun activities, and personalized experiences.

Beyond photos with Santa, families enjoyed interactive craft stations where children designed holiday cards and Christmas tree ornaments that they printed and took home as festive keepsakes. Courtesy of Canon U.S.A., each family also received gift cards from a local grocery store, ensuring they were covered with all the essentials for the holiday season.

"The ‘A Brighter Christmas’ program is all about bringing joy and support to families in need during the holiday season," said Molly Mahoney, Programming & Event Coordinator, Notre Dame Athletics. "Canon’s partnership has been instrumental in enhancing the experience for our families, and this year’s addition of printing the photos taken with Santa was a wonderful way to make the day even more memorable."

“At Notre Dame Athletics, our paramount commitment is to serve our South Bend community and beyond,” Deputy Athletics Director Jim Fraleigh offered. “Partnerships transcend the sum of their parts when organizations like Canon contribute their resources to exceed expectations, and there is no better way to do so than to positively impact those in need.”

Canon maintains a strong relationship with Notre Dame Athletics, serving as the Official Managed Services Provider of the Fighting Irish and supporting the program’s Division I sports teams with on-site resources for students, faculty, and staff.

