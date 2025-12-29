Canon U.S.A. Earns BenchmarkPortal's Prestigious Center of Excellence Certification for 17th Consecutive Year

MELVILLE, NY, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, proudly announces its 17th consecutive recognition as a Center of Excellence by BenchmarkPortal, a business partner of Canon U.S.A. This distinction is awarded to top-performing customer contact centers across the globe.

This milestone underscores Canon’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional customer service and operational excellence through its Customer Solutions Center. BenchmarkPortal’s rigorous evaluation process, which includes a formal application and comprehensive review, places Canon among the top 10 percent of contact centers worldwide, based on key performance indicators such as cost efficiency, quality assurance, and customer satisfaction.

“We are honored to receive BenchmarkPortal’s Center of Excellence certification for the 17th year in a row,” said Kiyoshi Oka, executive vice president and general manager, Marketing Strategy Unit, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our Customer Solutions Center team, whose passion and professionalism continue to elevate the customer experience. Canon remains committed to empowering our customers and partners through reliable support and innovative service.”

Canon joins an elite group of global organizations which have sustained this level of excellence for 17 consecutive years.

"Achieving the Center of Excellence award again this year represents an extraordinary achievement that shows Canon's consistent, high-level commitment to delivering exceptional customer service,” said Bruce Belfiore, CEO of BenchmarkPortal. "I was truly pleased and proud to give Canon special recognition at our Call Center Campus Symposium in October, which celebrates best practices in effective and efficient service delivery."

Canon’s Customer Solutions Center continues to evolve with cutting-edge technologies and service models that exemplify its unwavering commitment to delivering the exceptional service and dependable support which helps distinguish Canon in driving partner satisfaction and long-term loyalty.

About Center of Excellence Certification

The Contact Center of Excellence Certification is awarded by BenchmarkPortal to those centers whose key performance indicators place them among the best in their industries. This program is unique in that it is not based on an arbitrary checklist, but rather on objective performance results as shown through the center's metrics. For more information on the Center of Excellence program visit https://www.benchmarkportal.com/call-center-certification-overview/

About BenchmarkPortal

From its origins in 1995, BenchmarkPortal has become a global leader in the contact center industry, providing benchmarking, certification, training, consulting and industry reports. The BenchmarkPortal team of professionals has gained international recognition for its innovative approach to best practices for the contact center industry. BenchmarkPortal hosts the world’s largest database of contact center metrics, which is constantly being refreshed with new data. BenchmarkPortal’s mission is to provide contact center managers with the tools and information that will help them optimize their efficiency and effectiveness in their customer communications. For more information on BenchmarkPortal please call 1-800-214-8929 or visit www.benchmarkportal.com.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

