Canon U.S.A., Inc. and Jericho High School Celebrate the 2025 Future Authors Project and Release of Original Book, ‘Inkstrumental’

Melville, NY, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students, their families, teachers, and district staff joined together at Jericho High School on October 29 to celebrate the release of “Inkstrumental,” the latest publication produced through the Future Authors Project – a collaborative writing workshop supported by Canon U.S.A., Inc. This year’s edition was inspired by the powerful connection between music and memory, where participants reflected on how songs can evoke emotions, bring people together, and shape individual identities.

The Jericho School District began participating in the Future Authors Project in 2017 to provide select high school students with a unique opportunity to experience the full writing process, from conceptualizing their ideas and developing their voice, to editing and publication. As part of the program, participants learned the fundamentals of photography during a presentation that was led by a Canon professional. The students used Canon-provided Rebel SL2 cameras to create original images to complement their written work in the book. This year, 34 participants, encompassing 23 students and 11 teachers, contributed to the book, which, once finalized, was printed and bound by Suffolk Printing using Canon’s state-of-the-art production print technology.

“Canon is proud to continue supporting the Future Authors Project to help empower students to bring their stories to life through both words and images,” said Peter P. Kowalczuk, executive vice president and Client Services Group President, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “The creativity and authenticity displayed in this book exemplify the purpose of this program and the work we do to give young people the tools and inspiration to express themselves while learning the value of perseverance and collaboration. Congratulations to the students for their remarkable achievement, and we thank the teachers and faculty for their tremendous leadership.”

Dr. Daniel Salzman, Curriculum Associate for English Language Arts, Jericho School District, said, “This unique experience empowers our students, and I am grateful to the team at Canon U.S.A., Inc. for their continued partnership in making this program possible. The Future Authors Project encourages young writers to explore their creativity, develop their voice and engage with new technologies that bring their work to life. It’s inspiring to see the pride our students take in seeing their names in print, and we thank Canon for helping make that possible year after year.”

For the students, the program was not only about creative growth but also about building community and discovering shared meaning. The Future Authors program empowers the next generation of writers, thinkers and creators to share their voices with the world by merging the art of storytelling with the science of printing. Through this unique experience, participants have the distinction of becoming published authors.

