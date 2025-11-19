CANON ANNOUNCES imageFORMULA DR-C350 AND DR-C340 OFFICE DOCUMENT SCANNERS

Melville, NY, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today introduced the imageFORMULA DR-C350 and DR-C340, two of the most compact and efficient office document scanners in the imageFORMULA lineup. Designed to meet growing demands for digitization in small office spaces, these new models deliver powerful performance improvements including virtually any passport scanning1, increased speed and expanded loading capacity from previous models, and USB Type-C connectivity.

"As businesses continue to adapt to the diversification of work styles and office styles, the need for compact, efficient document management solutions has never been greater," said Shuji “Steve” Suda, vice president at Canon U.S.A. "The imageFORMULA DR-C350 and DR-C340 represent our commitment to innovation, delivering the shortest width in imageFORMULA history at just 11.2 inches while providing enhanced functionality that meets diverse scanning needs."

Key features include:

Compact Design, Maximum Performance The DR-C350 and DR-C340 deliver speeds up to 50 ppm and 40 ppm 3 respectively, with a robust 100-sheet capacity and advanced image processing capabilities that handle everything from standard documents up to 240 inches long.

Enhanced Functionality and Usability These models introduce virtually any passport scanning 1 , intuitive LCD controls, and USB Type-C connectivity to help streamline workflows and simplify daily operations in sectors such as government, transportation, hospitality and financial

Seamless Integration and Deployment With optional emulation tool available for legacy DR-C240/230 systems, centralized management tools, and bundled software supporting many popular cloud services 4 and select third-party applications, the DR-C350 and DR-C340 helps ensure effortless deployment and integration into existing document management infrastructures.



The new DR-C350 and DR-C340 office document scanners are specifically designed to meet changing demands, optimizing performance while Canon U.S.A. continues its commitment to supporting environmental efforts. Both models embody this commitment by meeting ENERGY STAR® guidelines for energy efficiency and complying with the EU RoHS and WEEE directives for the reduction of hazardous substances and waste products2. Furthermore, their design includes a 30% reduction in width compared to previous models, which reduces material usage, while improved energy efficiency and roller replacement options contribute to product lifecycle management.

Pricing and Availability

The imageFORMULA DR-C350 and DR-C340 office document scanners are available now*. For pricing* information, please contact your authorized Canon partner or visit www.usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2023 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 38 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

1 Depending on the condition of the passport, the Passport Carrier Sheet may be required to prevent the Passport from being damaged

2 The facts and product statistics about EU RoHS and WEEE were obtained from Canon Electronics Inc. as of 2025

3 Based on typical settings, rated in pages/images per minute with letter-sized documents at 200 dpi portrait feeding directions. Processing speed is based on internal testing. Actual processing speeds may vary based on PC performance and application. In addition, first processing speed may vary based on warm-up time and other restrictions

4 Subscription to a third-party cloud service required. Subject to third-party cloud service providers’ terms and conditions.

*Pricing, specifications and availability are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.