Canon Introduces New Full-Color Label Printer

Melville, NY, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, proudly introduces its latest innovation in full-color label printing: Canon’s LG-P800 printer, a versatile printer designed to help users create high-quality stunning 8-inch-wide labels.

Because business needs are diversifying and product cycles are accelerating, companies must respond with greater flexibility and speed. In this environment, clear product labels can be an essential component for in company efforts to quickly communicate a product’s appeal, while adaptable management of labels in manufacturing and logistics are needed to help support frequent product updates, process changes, and strong inventory control.

Canon’s LG-P800 printer – Ability to create a high-mix of versatile, full-color label printing

Produce professional labels with the Canon’s LG-P800 pigment-based printer, featuring a pigment ink system that is designed to deliver high-definition, high-quality output. Built for versatility, the LG-P800 printer can adapt to a wide range of labeling tasks—from product and inventory labels to shipping labels, retail applications and certain food packaging labels.1 Its specialized pigment inks are designed to help provide long-lasting durability, to help preserve label integrity. The printer also creates professional-looking labels with edge-to-edge printing on various media types from 2” to 8.5” wide.

Users will appreciate the easy-to-use 4.3-inch LCD touch panel and automatic media detection, which help simplify setup and helps provide consistent print quality. Printing at resolutions up to 1200 × 1200 dpi, the LG-P800 printer is designed to help users produce crisp text and graphics across a wide range of media, including glossy film and synthetic poly, offering extensive creative flexibility. Additionally, the Sub-Ink Tank System allows virtually all the available ink in the tank to be used before having to replace it, helping to limit wasted ink. The empty tanks can also be replaced on the fly, without stopping the printer. This is extremely useful during long label runs.

Pricing and Availability

Canon’s LG-P800 printer is currently scheduled for availability in January 2026. For pricing and other details2, please contact your authorized Canon partner or visit www.usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2023 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 38 consecutive years3. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

1 Food products and food packaging are a highly regulated sector, with varying requirements depending on the type of food, type of packaging, the intended use case and where they are located. In relation to inks, regulatory requirements depend primarily on the whether the ink substances will come in contact with or migrate through the specific packaging materials into food as well as the intended use case for the packaging. Canon U.S.A. Inc., does not provide legal counsel or regulatory compliance consultancy, including without limitation, with respect to FDA compliance. Those entities that produce foods or packaging for food products must have their own qualified experts perform an assessment to ensure compliance of the final packaging, label or other requirements applicable to the materials they produce and ensure that the printing is performed in accordance with applicable, laws, rules, regulations, standards and good manufacturing practices and determine the advisability of a particular printing solution as it relates to regulatory and statutory compliance.

The Printing Inks BJI-P821BK, BJI-P821C, BJI-P821M and BJI-P821Y have been evaluated to confirm that the ink product meets FDA safety requirements under C.F.R. Title 21, Part 170 to 199 as a printing ink for non-food contact surfaces of food packaging when used under the following conditions: 1. Packaging material: PET Film 2. Printing Surface: non-food contact surface and 3.for dry foods with surface containing no free fat or oil. Users of these inks must confirm that their use meets the use conditions and will not contact or migrate into the finished food products. The information provided herein is based on generalized data and information reasonable available to us and does not constitute a warranty or guarantee of applicability for a particular use, product packaging or label.

2 Pricing, specifications and availability are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

3 Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

# # #

