Canon U.S.A., Inc. Brings Employees and Their Families Together for a Successful 2025 Canon Family Photo Day

Melville, NY, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the success of its 2025 Canon Family Photo Day at its Melville headquarters. The event, held on Nov. 8, brought together employees and their families for a day of celebration, camaraderie and professional family photos just in time for the holiday season.

More than 700 team members and their families participated in this year’s event, enjoying complimentary family photo sessions, hands-on product demonstrations, showroom tours and activities for children. Photos were printed on-site, giving families a memory to take home.

This tradition is among many community-focused experiences Canon U.S.A. curates to foster connection among employees and their families. Ahead of the event, Canon hosted a raffle for employees, with winners receiving the opportunity to have their family portraits taken by a Canon Explorer of Light, Canon’s elite program featuring some of the most influential photographers in the world.

“Canon Family Photo Day is all about connection,” said Jami Schultz, Vice President of Human Resources in the Corporate Human Resources Division at Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Our goal is to create moments that bring employees together, celebrate the people behind the work and strengthen the culture that makes Canon such a special place to build a career. This event is one that truly brings joy to our campus.”

Canon U.S.A. remains committed to creating engaging, meaningful shared experiences that showcase appreciation for employees and foster a strong, supportive workplace environment.

