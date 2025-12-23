Canon EOS R6 Mark III Wins Camera of the Year and Camera of the Year, People’s Choice Awards from PetaPixel

Melville, NY, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to announce that the new EOS R6 Mark III camera has been awarded two notable industry accolades from PetaPixel: Camera of the Year and Camera of the Year, People’s Choice.

“We are incredibly honored and proud to have the Canon EOS R6 Mark III camera recognized as PetaPixel's Camera of the Year, especially as the winner of both the staff selection and the People's Choice Award,” said Hiroto Kato, vice president of business planning and strategy at Canon U.S.A. “This dual recognition validates our commitment to delivering cutting-edge, hybrid performance that truly resonates with both industry experts and the global photographic community. Our goal is to empower creators, and these awards confirm we are moving in the right direction."

Announced in November, the EOS R6 Mark III camera is a hybrid powerhouse that combines high-resolution imaging, advanced video capabilities, and reliable design to empower hybrid creators. It can capture 32.5MP stills with impressive detail at up to 40 fps and features pre-continuous shooting. With Canon Log 2 color, 4K 120p slow motion, high-quality oversampled 4K 60p, 7K RAW recording at 60p, and 7K 30p Open Gate recording for postproduction versatility, the EOS R6 Mark III camera truly is designed for hybrid creators.

Celebrating its fifth anniversary, the PetaPixel Awards honor the best new photography products released in the last calendar year. The PetaPixel voting team – made up of current and former photographers as well as filmmakers – anointed the Canon EOS R6 Mark III as Camera of the Year. For the first time since the PetaPixel Awards started, both staff and readers came to the same conclusion. After thousands of votes and a 42% victory, the Canon EOS R6 Mark III camera was also anointed as Camera of the Year, People’s Choice Award.

"The Canon EOS R6 Mark III camera is incredible, striking an incredible balance between price and performance," Jaron Schneider, editor in chief at PetaPixel, said. "In an industry where every player is constantly pushing the envelope, it cannot be understated how impressive Canon's latest hybrid camera is in order to stand at the zenith of the market. 2025 was an astonishingly excellent year for photography, and Canon's technology and commitment to excellence are on full display with the EOS R6 Mark III camera. Canon deserves the ultimate recognition for what the R6 III accomplishes and what it delivers to photographers."

For more information about Canon's latest innovations and products, please visit www.usa.canon.com.

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.