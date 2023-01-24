FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distributions for Its Exchange Traded Funds

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. is pleased to announce cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Neo Exchange for the month ending January 31, 2023.

The cash distributions are payable on February 7, 2023 to Unitholders of record on January 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of January 30, 2023.

Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:

Fund NameFund Ticker Cash Distribution
Amount
First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)FUD$0.0500
First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged)FSL$0.0850
First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETFETP$0.0525
First Trust JFL Fixed Income Core Plus ETFFJFB$0.0300
   

About First Trust

First Trust Canada is the trustee, manager and promoter of the First Trust ETFs. First Trust Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”), portfolio advisor to the First Trust ETFs, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately US $190 billion as of December 31, 2022 through exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts.

Further information about the Fund can be found at www.firsttrust.ca.

