Code42 Insider Risk Management Solutions Now Available on Carahsoft GSA Schedule

New Designation Makes Code42 Incydr Available to Federal, State and Local Agencies



MINNEAPOLIS, Mn. and RESTON, Va., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Code42 Software, Inc., the Insider Risk Management (IRM) leader, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Carahsoft has added the FedRAMP-authorized Code42 Incydr GovSM product to its GSA Schedule contract, making the Code42’s Insider Risk Management solution available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft and its reseller partners.

As agencies transform their way of doing business and empower employees to be more collaborative, remote and cloud-based, the risk of federal data being compromised (lost, leaked, stolen) through employee endpoints increases. Insider Risk accounts for more than two-thirds of current data breaches and continues to grow. Traditional data loss prevention (DLP) technology is ineffective and expensive to deploy and maintain. Incydr Gov is a pioneering IRM solution that protects federal data in a way that fuels an agency's purpose and protects their mission critical data.

“We are excited to offer our award-winning Insider Risk Management solutions to the Federal Government through our partnership with Carahsoft,” said Jason Greenwood, Vice President of Federal Solutions at Code42. “By adding our FedRAMP-authorized products on this GSA Schedule contract, Code42 has dramatically streamlined the adoption of its solutions to Public Sector agencies.”

Today, more than ever, agencies are concerned about the lack of visibility into the types of valuable data – IP, source code, CUI and sensitive data – being exfiltrated from their environment. Code42 helps agencies speed detection and response to data exposed by insiders by giving security teams streamlined access to its flagship IRM products, the Code42® Incydr™ product and Code42 Instructor™ micro-learning solution.

"Incorporating Zero-Trust principles provides a critical advantage for Public Sector agencies in protecting their networks and assets. Code42’s solutions help the Government recognize the mitigation strategies it can incorporate to secure Federal, State and Local organizations from the inside out,” said Eric Goycochea, Sales Director who leads the Code42 Team at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft is proud to expand the reach of Code42 solutions through its addition to the GSA Schedule contract and meet this need for internal risk management within the Government through our reseller partners. Each step towards enhancing cybersecurity is a win for the Public Sector and the industry.”

Code42 is available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F and additional State and Local Contracts. For more information, contact the Code42 team at Carahsoft at (703) 581-6600 or Code42@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at https://www.carahsoft.com.

About Code42

Code42 is the leader in Insider Risk Management (IRM), offering end-to-end data loss detection and response solutions. The Code42 Incydr product is native to the cloud and rapidly detects data exposure, loss, leak and theft as well as speeds incident response – all without lengthy deployments, complex policy management or blocking employee productivity. Accelerating the effectiveness of Insider Risk programs are the Code42 Instructor microlearning solution, and Code42’s full suite of expert services.

With Code42, security professionals can protect corporate data and reduce insider risk while fostering an open and collaborative culture for employees. Designed to meet regulatory control requirements, Code42’s IRM solution is FedRAMP authorized and can be configured for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI and other compliance frameworks. Innovative organizations, including the fastest-growing security companies, rely on Code42 to safeguard their ideas. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and backed by Accel Partners, JMI Equity, NewView and Split Rock Partners. Code42 has played a defining role in developing a vision and requirements for the IRM category – now recognized by Gartner, IDC and Forrester – and is a founding member of the annual Insider Risk Summit and Insider Risk Community.

The Company has several offices across the United States and its clients include Federal Agencies as well as large multinational organizations, such as LLNL, PNNL, Lincoln Laboratory, NIH, CrowdStrike, Exabeam, BAYADA Home Health Care, Lending Club, MacDonald-Miller, MACOM, North Highland, Ping Identity, Shape Technologies, Snowflake, University of Georgia, User Testing, UTEX and Xactly.

