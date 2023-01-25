CAI Recognized on Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity List in 2023

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAI, a global technology services firm, today announced that it has been named to Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity list in 2023. In cooperation with Plant-A Insights Group, Newsweek scored 1,000 companies across the United States for their value of diversity in their workplaces.



The rankings are based on publicly available data, interviews with Human Resources professionals and an anonymous online survey that yielded over 350,000 company reviews. Respondents answered questions on corporate culture, working environment, proactive management of diverse workforce and more. Both direct recommendations for their own employer and indirect recommendations for employers they are familiar with were received from participants.

"Diversity, equity and inclusion are at our culture's heart, enabling acceptance and belonging to thrive," said Tammy Harper, chief human resources officer at CAI. “We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek for one of our greatest passions. This recognition will be proudly displayed among the growing number of other DEI awards on our shelf, showcasing that a career at CAI is one of authenticity.”

America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity marks CAI’s first diversity and corporate social responsibility award of 2023. Past diversity-focused honors include Forbes Best Employers for Diversity in 2022, two consecutive years for the Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion and the top score on the Disability Equality Index by Disability:IN and several other regional employer awards.

About CAI

CAI is a global technology services firm with over 8,500 associates worldwide and a yearly revenue of $1 billion+. We have over 40 years of excellence in uniting talent and technology to power the possible for our clients, colleagues, and communities. As a privately held company, we have the freedom and focus to do what is right—whatever it takes. Our tailor-made solutions create lasting results across the public and commercial sectors, and we are trailblazers in bringing neurodiversity to the enterprise.

Learn how CAI powers the possible at www.cai.io

