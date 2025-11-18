CAI and Sourcewell Drive Negotiating Power and Cost Savings for Public Sector Procurement Processes

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAI, a global services firm, announced today a partnership with Sourcewell, a government agency offering cooperative purchasing and procurement solutions to more than 50,000 participating government, education and nonprofit organizations across the United States and Canada.

Together, CAI and Sourcewell empower public sector procurement and agency liaisons with bargaining power to drive significant cost savings for outsourced goods and services. By pooling the purchasing needs of thousands of public sector entities, organizations gain access to competitive bid contracts that often offer greater discounts and more favorable terms from suppliers than they could secure on their own. The partnership helps institutions acquire both the talent and materials required to build and support departments fast.

“Expanding our partnership with Sourcewell strengthens our ability to support public entities with the resources they need to operate efficiently and effectively,” said Cindy Sullivan, executive director, public sector at CAI. “This simplifies how organizations can access skilled talent and essential materials. Together, we’re helping these agencies optimize their budgets, save time and focus on delivering impact to the communities they serve.”

“Our collaboration with CAI underscores our mission to provide public entities with accessible and effective solutions,” said Michelle Spychalla, director of cooperative contracts at Sourcewell. “By streamlining procurement, we are helping our clients focus on their core missions and enhancing community success.”

For more information about the partnership, visit https://www.cai.io/services/contingent-workforce-solutions/sourcewell

About CAI

CAI is a global services firm with over 9,000 associates worldwide and a yearly revenue of $1.3 billion+. We have over 40 years of excellence in uniting talent and technology to power the possible for our clients, colleagues, and communities. As a privately held company, we have the freedom and focus to do what’s right—whatever it takes. Our tailor-made solutions create lasting results across the public and commercial sectors, and we are trailblazers in bringing neurodiversity to the enterprise.

Learn how CAI powers the possible at www.cai.io

About Sourcewell

Sourcewell empowers public employees through dynamic solutions and services that drive efficiency and impact. As a government organization serving thousands of public agencies across the United States and Canada, Sourcewell understands the day-to-day challenges public employees face. From cooperative contracts and related solutions, to education and community resources, Sourcewell is committed to providing high-quality service while supporting community success. Visit sourcewell-mn.gov to learn more. See current job openings at sourcewell-mn.gov/careers.

