CAI Powers IT Support with Advanced AI for TxDOT

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAI , a global services firm, announced today that CAI’s Service Desk will deliver AI-powered IT ticketing support for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

Powered by Talkdesk ® Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA), CAI’s Service Desk will utilize AI tools to quickly resolve the most common requests, freeing human agents to address more complex issues that require a personal touch. In addition to reducing wait times, Talkdesk CXA will enable real-time analytics that provide visibility into service patterns, behavioral trends, and operational efficiency.

CAI is also facilitating the use of ServiceNow Major Incident Management (MIM) to quickly escalate and manage business-critical incidents such as cybersecurity threats, fraud reporting, and web accessibility. CAI will manage and lead the MIM team to offer 24/7 Priority 1 and Priority 2 incident support to avoid major service disruptions.

“It’s an honor to be part of TxDOT’s digital transformation journey,” said Michael Brion, vice president, Public Sector at CAI. “Their appetite for incorporating technology to benefit their employees and ultimately state residents makes our work rewarding. TxDOT is a strong thought partner, working with us to deliver the most creative and innovative solution possible.”

