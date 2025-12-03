CAI Partners with United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley and The Salvation Army of the Lehigh Valley to Help Families Stay Housed This Holiday Season

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAI, a global services firm, announced today local families will stay safely housed this holiday and winter season thanks to a partnership between United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley and The Salvation Army of the Lehigh Valley. Through the CAI United Holiday Rent Assist Program, CAI is providing funding to support up to 12 families with one-time assistance for rent and/or utilities.





This new program is designed to help families stay safely housed during the winter months when financial pressures often increase. By keeping families stable and preventing housing-related disruption, the program aims to support long-term well-being for children and strengthen connections with their United Way Community Schools and communities.

“During the holidays, stability matters more than ever. Families deserve to feel safe, supported and able to focus on one another without the fear of losing their home,” said Marci Lesko, President and Chief Executive Officer of United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley. “We are deeply grateful to CAI and The Salvation Army for standing with families at a time when it truly makes a difference. This support aligns with our long-term goal of strengthening community stability and helping every family build a strong foundation for a better future.”

"Strengthening the fabric of our communities begins with a stable and supportive home environment," said Tom Salvaggio, president and CEO at CAI. “The CAI United Holiday Rent Assist Program is aimed at helping us all stay focused on what matters most, family. We are honored to continue our work with the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley and The Salvation Army on this initiative and further our commitment to helping families thrive."

The CAI United Holiday Rent Assist Program builds on CAI’s over 30-year-long annual Adopt-a-Family initiative with The Salvation Army. It also advances the goals of the CAI United Fund, established in 2024 to invest in family and student engagement initiatives across United Way’s Community Schools Network.

This program continues United Way’s work to strengthen community stability through successful and innovative housing programs, including the Be a Housing Hero initiative in partnership with PPL Foundation, that has supported 164 families since 2023. To date, 100% of participating families have maintained stable housing, prevented eviction and avoided homelessness.

Funding through the CAI United Holiday Rent Assist Program will be distributed immediately to support families this holiday season.

About United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley

United Way fights for the health, safety and education of every person in the Greater Lehigh Valley and envisions communities where every person belongs and every person thrives. We strive to achieve this goal by assessing community needs, raising funds, investing in solutions and mobilizing our community to action. For more information, visit www.UnitedWayGLV.org

About The Salvation Army

In 2024, The Salvation Army helped 28 million people in America overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships by preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ and meeting human needs in His name without discrimination in nearly every ZIP code. By providing food, shelter, eviction prevention assistance, emergency disaster relief, rehabilitation, after-school and summer youth programs, spiritual enrichment, and more, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at more than 7,400 centers of operation around the country. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org .

About CAI

CAI is a global services firm with over 9,000 associates worldwide and a yearly revenue of $1.3 billion+. We have over 40 years of excellence in uniting talent and technology to power the possible for our clients, colleagues, and communities. As a privately held company, we have the freedom and focus to do what is right—whatever it takes. Our tailor-made solutions create lasting results across the public and commercial sectors, and we are trailblazers in bringing neurodiversity to the enterprise.

Learn how CAI powers the possible at www.cai.io.

