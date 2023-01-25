IPG’s Huge Appoints Urvashi Shivdasani to Global Chief Financial Officer

New York, NY, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced today that Urvashi Shivdasani has been appointed Global Chief Financial Officer for Huge. Reporting directly to Mat Baxter, Urvashi will oversee Huge’s commercial strategy and lead the company’s accounting, financial planning and analysis, real estate, commercial finance and information technology teams.

A seasoned leader, Urvashi has more than 20 years of experience evolving business models for industry trailblazers across a variety of sectors including media, retail, online education and banking. She joins Huge from Ralph Lauren, where she served as the SVP of Global Corporate Finance. There, she partnered with the executive team on Ralph Lauren’s transformation plan. Prior to that, she was at Discovery Communications for 13 years and held a variety of business unit finance leadership roles across the diversified media company, most recently as the Division CFO for the U.S. business segment. Urvashi holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Delhi University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“Urvashi is an incredibly accomplished finance professional and an empowering leader with an unparalleled track record driving change and profitability for some of the world’s most ambitious brands,” said Baxter. “Her deep expertise and financial acumen will be vital to the organization as we continue to chart a bold, new course for Huge.”

Urvashi joins Huge during a period of transformation that sees the organization evolving into a Creative Growth Acceleration company. Creative Growth Acceleration is a business philosophy and practice that enables organizations to grow sustainably, purposefully, and predictably. Built on decades of Huge’s design leadership, Creative Growth Acceleration treats creativity as a resource similar to intellectual capital, working capital, and equity capital, which can be harnessed and deployed across an organization to unlock trapped value and accelerate sustainable growth. As part of Urvashi’s remit, she is helping to operationalize and optimize Huge’s new business model, with a key focus on its new go-to-market strategy around products.

Earlier this year, Huge launched a number of new products designed to address the most pervasive and commonly encountered barriers to growth. This enables Huge to define its engagements in terms of concrete business results and ROI, rather than through creative artifacts, like most of the industry.

“I’ve spent the majority of my career supporting and growing innovative companies undergoing significant change,” said Shivdasani. “And I am inspired by the bold and transformational moves currently underway at Huge and confident in terms of their ambition and originality. I’m fully committed to advancing Huge’s transformation and driving long-term, sustainable growth for the company.”

About Huge

Huge is a Creative Growth Acceleration company, with an obsession for real-world results. Huge helps companies solve their most pressing problems and grow by generating creative capital for their brands and businesses, and by making huge moves. Huge offers three proven gateways to growth: Experience Transformation, Technology Realization and Growth Creation. These gateways help clients unlock meaningful growth in areas ranging from brand and customer experience, technology advice and strategy, to high-value audience analysis and product innovation. Founded in 1999 in Brooklyn, NY, Huge has more than 1,200 employees working across North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The agency is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies. For more information, visit www.hugeinc.com .

About Interpublic

Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) ( www.interpublic.com ) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, IPG Health, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.24 billion in 2021.



