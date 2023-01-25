Adaptiva Named as Finalist in 2023 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service

KIRKLAND, Wash., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptiva was named a Finalist today in the Customer Service Department of the Year - Computer Software - Up to 100 Employees, and Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year - Technology Industries categories in the 17th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service and will ultimately be a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award winner in each of the categories.

Adaptiva's customer success team has maintained a stunning 100% customer satisfaction for more than 52 months straight and has steadily improved already impressive response rates to an average of just 22 minutes. The team is made up of highly skilled and experienced professionals, many of which are former customers, who are dedicated to ensuring that every customer receives the highest level of service and support.

"On behalf of Adaptiva and my co-leader in EMEA, Andy McDonald, we are honored to receive this award and to be recognized for the hard work and dedication of our customer success teams across North America and EMEA," said Tom Gibson, Sr. Director of Customer Success, US for Adaptiva. "Our customers are the heart of our business, and we will continue to strive for excellence in everything we do to ensure that they are completely satisfied with our products and services."

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 49 nations and territories, were evaluated in this year's competition. The Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie placements from among the Finalists will be revealed during a gala banquet on Friday, March 3, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"2023 Finalists have every reason to be proud of their achievements and the recognition they've received from the Stevie judges," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "We invite every Finalist organization to bring their teams together at the March 3 awards banquet in Las Vegas to celebrate their recognition together."

Learn more about Adaptiva at its website, adaptiva.com. Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About Adaptiva

Adaptiva's autonomous endpoint management applications fill capability gaps of leading unified endpoint management platforms for Windows. Autonomous Patch intelligently automates the entire software patching process from identification to enterprise-wide deployment for Windows devices. Endpoint Health's automated health checks and remediations maintain compliance and health of Windows devices in enterprise environments. OneSite Anywhere instantly distributes software and content to any Windows device in any location with a single server. Learn more about how Adaptiva's applications ensure your Windows devices remain healthy, productive and secure at adaptiva.com.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

Contact Information:

Andy Tolton

Sr. Director, Corporate Marketing

andy.tolton@adaptiva.com

+14256812770



Related Images











Image 1: Adaptiva logo





Adaptiva logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment