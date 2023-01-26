Ultimus Continues To Advance Its Technology with Data Strategy

CINCINNATI, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service, technology-enhanced fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, continues its high-tech push to provide clients with the industry’s most advanced technology and efficient access to data. The firm’s long-time mission has been to provide its investment manager clients with the most innovative mediums to access data. As technology continues to evolve rapidly, Ultimus remains dedicated to implementing more developed automated systems to organize data quickly and efficiently.



Over the past several years, Ultimus invested heavily in its Application Programming Interface (API) strategy, allowing systematic access to data across all of its vendor and internal applications. This foundation of connectivity enables Ultimus to present data as information in customized ways specific to each client. By using APIs and robotic process automation which removes manual processes and minimizes human errors, Ultimus provides seamless access to data.

While the firm remains focused on improving the quality of access to information, its dedication to advancing the technological aspect of client interaction is nothing new. In 2021, Ultimus received several industry leaders awards, including being recognized as Top 10 Best Tech Solution Providers and receiving the Best Data Solution for Middle/Back Office award and the Innovations in Data Analytics award. The latter was awarded to Ultimus from Global Custodian for its uCONNECT, an application designed to link firms with their data, reports, and dashboards. The uCONNECT application and its similar application, uANALYZE, which allows clients to run a broad set of portfolio analytics, are two of the most innovative ways Ultimus is working to provide more seamless experiences.

Ultimus’ Chief Technology Officer, Jason Stevens praises his team's effort in providing these innovative advancements. “Our overall technology strategy, based on modular architecture and API driven access, laid the foundation for our data strategy. We have a clear road map that expands across the entire organization. Our cloud based model, both internally and with our vendors, provides the proper infrastructure to continue to enhance and expand our data strategy. As long as the data exists, we have the ability to systematically access it, enabling us to do everything from building custom cross-platform reports to integrating data across systems and providing enhanced access to data to our clients. More automation and fewer human elements in the analytics process leave our team with more time to provide the customized services that we are known for and allow us to deliver the best possible solutions to clients.”

Ultimus CEO, Gary Tenkman , remarks how taking advantage of the continuously updated infrastructure allows the firm to provide quality service in all aspects. “We are dedicated to providing clients with quality quick-to-market solutions. And having an in-house development team dedicated to our clients and embedded into our servicing teams is a competitive differentiator with enormous efficiencies and benefits for our clients. Our goal is to continue to evolve as technology does so that we can empower our clients to focus more on their strategy, investment products, and shareholder engagement.”

About Ultimus



Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago, Denver, New York and Boston, Ultimus employs more than 925 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,600 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com .

16293793 1/19/2023