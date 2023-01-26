Beer Institute Releases December 2022 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for December 2022:

The December 2022 estimate is 11,900,000 barrels, a decrease of 14.1% compared to December 2021 removals of 13,831,999 barrels.

Final estimates for the 2022 calendar year for domestic tax paid shipments are 159,865,930, down 5.6% from 2021.





Domestic Tax Paid - TTB (31 Gallon Barrels) Month 2021 2022 Percent Change Volume Change January 13,156,930 11,606,664 -11.8% -1,550,266 February 11,814,320 10,847,178 -8.2% -967,142 March 15,044,789 15,253,488 1.4% 208,699 April 14,575,988 13,539,770 -7.1% -1,036,218 May 14,953,923 14,415,915 -3.6% -538,008 June 16,540,652 14,415,915 -12.8% -2,124,737 July 14,502,392 13,968,000 -3.7% -534,392 August 14,254,197 14,969,000 5.0% 714,803 September 14,525,748 14,257,000 -1.9% -268,748 October 13,628,436 12,693,000 -6.9% -935,436 November 12,502,568 12,000,000 -4.0% -502,568 December 13,848,277 11,900,000 -14.1% -1,948,277 YTD 169,348,220 159,865,930 -5.6% -9,482,290

The January 2023 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on March 3, 2023.

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers, beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports more than 2 million jobs and provides more than $331 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to developing sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.