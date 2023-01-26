CORRECTION: Beer Institute Releases Revised December 2022 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published a revised estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for December 2022 after finding an error. We regret any inconvenience this may have caused:
The December 2022 estimate is 11,900,000 barrels, a decrease of 14.1% compared to December 2021 removals of 13,848,277 barrels.
Final estimates for the 2022 calendar year for domestic tax paid shipments are 161,586,015, down 4.6% from 2021.
|Domestic Tax Paid - TTB
|(31 Gallon Barrels)
|Month
|2021
|2022
|Percent Change
|Volume Change
|January
|13,156,930
|11,606,664
|-11.8%
|-1,550,266
|February
|11,814,320
|10,847,178
|-8.2%
|-967,142
|March
|15,044,789
|15,253,488
|1.4%
|208,699
|April
|14,575,988
|13,539,770
|-7.1%
|-1,036,218
|May
|14,953,923
|14,415,915
|-3.6%
|-538,008
|June
|16,540,652
|16,136,000
|-2.4%
|-404,652
|July
|14,502,392
|13,968,000
|-3.7%
|-534,392
|August
|14,254,197
|14,969,000
|5.0%
|714,803
|September
|14,525,748
|14,257,000
|-1.9%
|-268,748
|October
|13,628,436
|12,693,000
|-6.9%
|-935,436
|November
|12,502,568
|12,000,000
|-4.0%
|-502,568
|December
|13,848,277
|11,900,000
|-14.1%
|-1,948,277
|YTD
|169,348,220
|161,586,015
|-4.6%
|-7,762,205
The January 2023 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on March 3, 2023.
