Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 19 January 2023 to 25 January 2023

Share Buyback Program

On 25 February 2022 , Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022 .



Bekaert announces today that during the period from 19 January 2023 to 25 January 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 58 741 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 19 January 2023 to 25 January 2023:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€) 19 January 2023 Euronext Brussels 8 632 38.99 39.52 38.78 336 562 MTF CBOE 5 034 39.01 39.48 38.78 196 376 MTF Turquoise 854 38.88 39.00 38.80 33 204 MTF Aquis 1 579 38.98 39.00 38.80 61 549 20 January 2023 Euronext Brussels 4 750 38.95 39.12 38.82 185 013 MTF CBOE 3 507 38.98 39.12 38.82 136 703 MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — 23 January 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 684 39.28 39.40 39.16 223 268 MTF CBOE 3 391 39.30 39.50 39.10 133 266 MTF Turquoise 0 — — — 0 MTF Aquis 0 — — — 0 24 January 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 230 39.30 39.58 39.14 205 539 MTF CBOE 3 457 39.33 39.58 39.14 135 964 MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — 25 January 2023 Euronext Brussels 8 783 38.82 39.50 38.48 340 956 MTF CBOE 5 221 38.83 39.48 38.46 202 731 MTF Turquoise 952 38.66 38.66 38.66 36 804 MTF Aquis 1 667 38.73 38.78 38.70 64 563 Total 58 741 39.03 39.58 38.46 2 292 498

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 6 500 shares during the period from 19 January 2023 to 25 January 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 1 900 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 19 January 2023 to 25 January 2023:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 19 January 2023 2 400 38.96 39.40 38.66 93 504 20 January 2023 500 38.80 38.80 38.80 19 400 23 January 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 24 January 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 25 January 2023 3 600 38.77 39.20 38.50 139 572 Total 6 500 — — — 252 476





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 19 January 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 20 January 2023 1 000 39.05 39.20 38.90 39 050 23 January 2023 500 39.28 39.28 39.28 19 640 24 January 2023 400 39.50 39.50 39.50 15 800 25 January 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 1 900 — — — 74 490

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 48 436 shares.

On 25 January 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 576 279 own shares, or 7.75% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

