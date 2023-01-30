VERSES Chosen by 686 Technical Apparel to Optimize Performance for the Supply Chain

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES Technologies Inc. (NEO:VERS) (OTCQX:VRSSF) ("VERSES'' or the "Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in the next generation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems and the developer of KOSM™, the world's first network operating system for enabling distributed intelligence, announced today that it has been selected by 686 Technical Apparel to optimize the flow of its products within its distribution center.

“We are pleased to help 686 better understand the dynamics in their warehouse and how to streamline operations,” said James Hendrickson, President and GM of VERSES Enterprise. “I’ve been a fan of the 686 brand for a while so it’s a treat to contribute to their internal logistics.”

KOSM provides a suite of services and tools for modeling a site along with its operating procedures in order to generate intelligence in the form of recommendations. The VERSES WAYFINDER™ mobile app then guides workers to deploy these recommended activities resulting in a boost to picking performance, reduced errors, expedited onboarding of new employees, and improving the placement and flow of goods.

“686 is working with VERSES because we see the benefit in leveraging their AI technology to advance our inventory management and distribution,” said Dave Richards, Director of Operations for 686. “Outdoor apparel is our livelihood, and we are confident that working with VERSES will further improve our process of getting equipment into the hands of our loyal customers.”

VERSES Webinar

The Company is also pleased to announce that VERSES Founder & CEO, Gabriel Rene will be presenting the latest Company update in a live webinar taking place on Tuesday, January 31st at 9:00 am PT / 12:00pm. ET. The webinar will be hosted by Focus Communications Investor Relations (FCIR) and Cory Fleck of the Korelin Economics Report. Participants are encouraged to submit any questions for the company prior to the event by e-mailing FCIR at info@fcir.ca.

Date: Tuesday, January 31st

Time: 9:00AM PT/ 12:00PM ET

Registration: https://event.webinarjam.com/register/146/8o90xsgy



About 686 Technical Apparel

Born in the city & raised in the mountains, 686 was founded to create innovative products to help you reach your summit — whatever that may be. 686 supports humans around the globe in their pursuit of their own personal summits and is a Climate Neutral Certified brand. Learn more online or at our Instagram .

About VERSES

VERSES is a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation Artificial Intelligence. Modeled after natural systems and the design principles of the human brain and the human experience, VERSES' flagship offering, KOSM ™, is a network operating system enabling distributed intelligence. Built on open standards, KOSM transforms disparate data into a universal context that fosters trustworthy collaboration between humans, machines, and AI, across digital and physical domains. Imagine a smarter world that elevates human potential through innovations inspired by nature. Learn more at VERSES , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

On Behalf of the Company

Gabriel René

VERSES Technologies Inc.

Co-Founder & CEO

press@verses.io

Media and Investor Relations Inquiries

Leo Karabelas

Focus Communications

President

info@fcir.ca

416-543-3120

NEO Exchange has not reviewed or approved this press release for the adequacy or accuracy of its contents.