Metroland Outsources Newspaper Printing to TC Transcontinental

MONTREAL, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC Transcontinental (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) announced today that Metroland Media Group is outsourcing to TC Transcontinental the printing of all its newspapers currently taking place at its Tempo facility in Toronto. In addition to these two daily newspapers and 49 community publications, the deal extends the current printing agreement of two daily newspapers, including the Toronto Star, and four community publications, to the end of 2027.



The gradual transfer will occur over the next few months. TC Transcontinental will rely on its national integrated platform, mostly in its Vaughan, Ontario facility. This new business will require only minimal investment given TC Transcontinental Printing's scale, highly efficient and flexible platform, and its skilled workforce.

"We are proud of Metroland’s confidence in us, expanding the solid relationship we have built over the years" said Peter Brues, President and Chief Executive Officer of TC Transcontinental "This agreement demonstrates the strength and benefit of our state-of-the-art printing platform for newspaper publishers."

About TC Transcontinental

TC Transcontinental is a leader in flexible packaging in North America, and Canada’s largest printer. The Corporation is also the leading Canadian French-language educational publishing group. For over 45 years, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create quality products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has approximately 8,300 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental generated revenues of C$3.0 billion during the fiscal year ended October 30, 2022. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at www.tc.tc

