Heilind Electronics Introduces TE Connectivity’s Industrial Mini I/O Field Installable Connectors (Cat6A)

WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, offers the Mini I/O Cat6A connector as part of its full line of TE ethernet products.

TE Industrial’s Mini I/O connectors eliminate the need for special tools to create a fast and secure wire-to-wire or wire-to-board connection. The mini I/O accommodates 8-wire AWG24/26 cables.

At only one quarter the size of a traditional RJ45 plug, the mini I/O connector offers PCB space savings. Intended industries and applications include industrial, manufacturing, datacom, robotics, machinery, and more.

Visit Heilind’s website for more information about TE Connectivity’s Industrial Mini I/O Field Installable Connectors.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories, and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. The broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and the home. With approximately 80,000 employees, including more than 7,500 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS.

Attachment