Beam Global Announces the New ARC Mobility™ Trailer for Fast Transport and Relocation of EV ARC™ Solar-Powered EV Charging Solutions

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media, announced the ARC Mobility™ trailer, a specialized hydraulic transport solution designed to rapidly transport and relocate off-grid EV ARC™ sustainable EV charging systems. The transport system can be purchased to more efficiently manage the placement and movement of transportable Beam EV ARC™ solar-powered charging products.



The ARC Mobility™ trailer is manufactured at the Beam factory in San Diego and was designed by Beam engineers to make it fast and easy for one person to stow, transport, place, unstow, and deploy solar-powered EV ARC™ charging solutions.

“Customers are building fleets of EV ARC charging systems. Our repeat customers are placing multi-unit second and third orders to build out their EV charging infrastructure with off-grid transportable EV ARC systems. We have also seen an increase in first-time customers placing multi-unit orders right out the gate,” said Desmond Wheatley, Beam Global CEO. “The ability to easily relocate EV charging is a unique and valuable capability of the EV ARC systems, and with their own ARC Mobility trailer, customers can have ultimate flexibility for emergencies, power outages, events, moves from leased properties, or changes in emerging EV driver patterns. As EV charging demand, patterns and needs change, so can the emerging EV charging infrastructure.”

The transport system’s rugged steel frame is powder-coated for long-lasting durability and rust prevention with a slip-resistant, grit-surface decking for safety and ease of movement. Heavy duty suspension, self-adjusting electric brakes and tandem 10,000 lb. axles provide smooth stable transport. The trailer includes a spare wheel and mount, and comes in gooseneck or pintle hitch configurations for powerful towing options.

For a demonstration, see the ARC Mobility™ trailer video. For more information on purchasing Beam products please visit the Beam website, contact The Beam Team at 858-799-4583 or email BeamTeam@BeamForAll.com.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology leader providing innovative, sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media. Core platforms include Beam EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® sustainable EV charging systems, Beam AllCell™ high-performance energy storage solutions, energy resiliency and disaster preparedness products and a deep patent library.

Beam EV ARC™ EV charging infrastructure systems support any quality brand EV charging service equipment, and Beam AllCell™ battery solutions power micro-mobility, terrestrial EVs, aviation, maritime and recreational vehicles as well as stationery and energy-security platforms.

Beam develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean mobility solutions that protect the environment, save customers time and money, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego and Chicago, the company produces Made-in-America products with the mission to Lead the World to Clean Mobility. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.



Forward-Looking Statements



This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations, including, but not limited to the following statements: statements regarding the proposed acquisition, its expected benefits, the acquisition’s anticipated timing, and the anticipated future financial performance as a result of the acquisition. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global's actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that the proposed acquisition of AllCell will be completed. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

