Great Plains Communications Expands Executive Leadership Team

Blair, Nebraska, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), a leading Midwestern digital infrastructure provider with a growing, privately owned 16,500+ mile fiber network reaching 13 states, today announced the appointment of new C-level executive positions intended to accelerate the company’s growth, increase the scale of operations, enable technology innovation and enhance the overall digital customer experience.

Nicholas Wilkin has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Katie Curtis as Chief Information Officer (CIO), effective immediately.

“Our most valuable assets are our employees and customers. We are extremely pleased that Nick and Katie are joining our talented team of employees and bringing their expertise to Great Plains Communications,” said Todd Foje, CEO. “As we continue to grow and expand fiber into new and existing communities and advance our own IT infrastructure and digital transformation, I’m confident our newly expanded team will ensure we have the optimal technology and pathway to continue to provide an excellent customer experience.”

Nicholas Wilkin, New Chief Financial Officer at Great Plains Communications

As CFO, Wilkin will develop and implement strategic plans and evaluate business opportunities to position the company for long-term success.

“It’s an exciting time to come on board with Great Plains Communications, a respected company with a long-standing reputation for excellence in communications and technology solutions,” said Wilkin. “I look forward to working with our team to bring innovation and opportunity to more communities, leveraging this impressive fiber network.”

Wilkin joins the Great Plains Communications Executive Team with financial management experience in the technology and fiber broadband sectors. Most recently Wilkin served as Chief Financial Officer at Vast Broadband. In addition, he has led finance teams at Point Broadband, Sunset Digital Communications, and Xanitos. He began his career at PwC after business school. Prior to business school he was an analyst for the Navy Comptroller.

Wilkin holds a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance from Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. He graduated Magna Cum Laude, Jacob Albright Scholar from Albright College in Reading, Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Economics.

Katie Curtis, Chief Information Officer at Great Plains Communications

As CIO, Curtis will develop and execute strategic initiatives for the technology infrastructure, information system assets, data management and enterprise security to support the company’s ongoing digital transformation and tradition of customer experience excellence.

“I’m excited to become a part of this company with an impressive legacy of advancing technology that spans over a century,” Curtis stated. “Great Plains Communications is continually expanding opportunities for fiber-based innovation and growth as the digital transformation evolves with emerging technologies. I look forward to what the future brings, and to collaborating with the team.”



Prior to being named CIO, Curtis held IT leadership and technology positions with Zayo Group, Swiss Post Solutions, Long View Systems and others. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Business from Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado.

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is one of the largest privately-owned digital infrastructure providers in the Midwest and is headquartered in Blair, Nebraska. It has over a century of experience providing business and residential customers in Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska and Southeastern Indiana communities with forward-thinking, fiber-based technology services including high-speed Internet, Ethernet, SD Wan, GPC Cloud Connect, video, hosted and traditional voice solutions. The company also takes pride in its progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers utilizing superior engineering and custom-build strategies. At the core of its service offering is an extensive, MEF-certified 16,500+ mile regional fiber network that reaches 13 states: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The network offers community access rings, last-mile and middle-mile solutions, all fully supported by the company’s 24x7x365 Network Operations Center. For more information, visit www.gpcom.com.