OSS to Present at the A.G.P. Emerging Growth Technology Conference, February 16, 2023

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in AI Transportable compute and storage solutions at the edge, has been invited to present at the A.G.P. Emerging Growth Technology Conference being held virtually on February 16, 2023.

OSS president and CEO, David Raun, is scheduled to participate in one-on-one virtual meetings with institutional analysts and investors during the conference. He will be joined by the company’s CFO, John Morrison.

Management will discuss the company’s opportunities in AI Transportables, the fastest growing segment of edge computing that requires the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise. The company's leadership in this market produced strong results in the third quarter of 2022, with revenue up 18% to a record $18.8 million and non-GAAP EPS of $0.03.

About A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners

A.G.P. / Alliance Global Partners is a regional investment and advisory firm that has been a member of FINRA and registered with the SEC since 1980. A.G.P. specializes in wealth management and the middle market institutional arena. It has Full-Service capabilities with a global ability to handle domestic as well as international customers. A.G.P. prides itself on providing its clients with boutique-level services along with the confidence of knowing their assets are held at Fidelity Clearing and Custody. Whether a client is looking for wealth management advice, Institutional services, or investment banking, the company has a track record and a proven team to assist. The company prides itself on long-lasting relationships with its clients, ranging from some of the largest institutions and crossing over to the individual investor. For more information, visit allianceg.com.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a global leader in AI Transportable solutions for the demanding ‘edge.’ It designs and manufactures the highest performance compute and storage products that enable rugged autonomous and AI capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to the harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI Transportables require—and OSS delivers—the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com. You can also follow OSS on Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to, the volume or timing of shipments to this customer, the fitness of the 4UV for a radar simulation application, or the installation locations of the units. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

