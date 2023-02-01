NOBLIS NAMES MIKE DENNY AS VICE PRESIDENT FOR BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT AND CAPTURE

Reston, Va., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblis, Inc., a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, today named Mike Denny as its vice president for Business Development and Capture, succeeding Matt Salter in his prior role. Matt Salter was named the company’s Chief Growth Officer in October 2022.

An industry veteran, Mike joined Noblis as part of the company’s acquisition of McKean Defense in 2021. “Since then, Mike has led critical business development efforts throughout the McKean integration and successfully positioned the combined team to win new work,” said Matt Salter, Noblis’ chief growth officer. “I’m confident that his industry expertise, business acumen and strong leadership skills will serve Noblis well in this critical role.”

Since joining Noblis, Mike has served as the company’s senior director of Navy strategy and business development and led overall growth plans for the company’s Defense Mission area. Before that, he held several leadership positions at companies such as BAE Systems, ICI Services, Signal Corporation and Tri Star Engineering. Mike started his career serving in the U.S. Navy aboard numerous surface combatants and completing various technical schools. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Business Studies from New Hampshire College.

