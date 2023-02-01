Summary of Bigbank AS Webinar Introducing Second Series of Public Subordinated Bond Offering

English Estonian

On February 1, 2023, Bigbank AS held webinar introducing the issue of second series of public offering of Bigbank AS subordinated bonds in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania.

In the webinar, Bigbank AS management board members Martin Länts and Argo Kiltsmann presented an overview of Bigbank AS group, including business results, future plans and the terms of the second series of subordinated bond issue.

Bigbank AS would like to thank all participants. Webinar recording is available https://youtu.be/IZVWtHc5yJY .

Additional information about the public subordinated bond issue can be found also at https://investor.bigbank.eu .