Splashtop Wins Winter 2023 Best Of Award from TrustRadius

CUPERTINO, Calif., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop, a leader in remote IT solutions that simplify and secure the work-anywhere world, today announced it has been honored with the 2023 Best Of Award from TrustRadius, a respected B2B software review platform. Splashtop remote desktop solutions were recognized with three awards, demonstrating the company’s commitment to delivering world-class products and customer support.

“Splashtop has won Winter Best of Awards for Best Feature Set, Best Value for Price, and Best Relationship,” said Megan Headley, Vice President of Research at TrustRadius. “Splashtop earned these awards in TrustRadius’ Remote Desktop category. 100% of reviewers on TrustRadius say Splashtop delivers good value for the price, and 99% of reviewers stated they were happy with Splashtop’s feature set. Splashtop also received a 9.5/10 for its Support Rating. These awards are based directly on feedback from their customers.”

Reviews from the Splashtop user community:

“In my years using Splashtop Remote Support, I have only had to use Support on a couple of occasions. When I have, the answer has been quick and exactly what I was looking for. It literally is a tool that we just do not worry about.” IT Manager, Higher Education Company

“For a remote support tool, Splashtop has been fantastic. You have a bevy of tools at your disposal too-- file transfer, screen mark-up, whiteboard, technician sharing, multi or single-screen view (for multiple monitors). Splashtop has impressed me (and my techs) with the value for the price, the features, ease of use, and also the support community at their company. If you're skeptical, I encourage you to sign up for a trial of their software and try it out. I think you'll be glad you did.” IT Administrator, Banking Company

“Discovered Splashtop for a friend's company. His renewal for his existing remote support software was doubling for the second year in a row. I researched options and found Splashtop. We gave it a short test and it did everything we were accustomed to plus added features we had wished we had. I use it for my company and have helped several friends implement it for their companies. No one has ever been disappointed. This is one product/service I am pleased to give a top rating to.” Vice President, Consulting Services

Splashtop’s growing suite of remote access and remote support solutions provide simple, secure access to high-powered computers and memory-intensive apps on any device, anywhere—for work, personal use, or IT support. The simple, intuitive interface allows users to make connections, view screens in real time, and manage remote computers—all supported by a robust security architecture that keeps data and information safe.

“We pride ourselves on offering premium features at an affordable price with the best customer support in the business,” said Mark Lee, chief executive officer at Splashtop. “Our customers’ needs are at the center of everything we do, and there’s nothing more rewarding than seeing positive feedback from our user community. We appreciate this recognition by TrustRadius.”

The TrustRadius Winter Best Of Awards are based entirely on customer feedback. To learn more about Splashtop’s award winning remote access and support solutions, please visit Splashtop.com or read reviews on TrustRadius.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is a leader in secure IT solutions that simplify and streamline the work-anywhere world. Its remote and on-premise solutions for work, learning and IT support deliver an experience that is as fast, simple and secure as being in front of an on-site machine. Splashtop delivers high performance with 4k quality at 60fps; advanced security features and compliance; one application for access and support for all devices and operating systems; and instant global support with direct access to an expert. More than 30 million users, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. www.Splashtop.com

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique stories through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.