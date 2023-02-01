Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade vPolyTan™ Polymer Tantalum Chip Capacitors Combine Low ESR With High Volumetric Efficiency

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new Automotive Grade series of vPolyTan™ surface-mount polymer tantalum molded chip capacitors. Designed to deliver improved performance in high temperature, high humidity operating conditions, the AEC-Q200 qualified Vishay Polytech T51 series offers lower ESR, lower voltage derating, and a benign failure mode while maintaining higher volumetric efficiency than traditional tantalum capacitors. In addition, these technological advantages set this technology above multilayer ceramic chip capacitors (MLCC) and aluminum capacitors in a comparable capacitance range.

Offered in the compact D (EIA 7343-31) and V (EIA 7343-20) case sizes, the devices released today offer a wide capacitance range from 6.8 µF to 330 µF over voltage ratings from 2.5 V to 35 V and a capacitance tolerance of ± 20 %. Featuring a highly conductive polymer cathode system, the capacitors provide ultra low ESR from 120 mΩ down to 40 mΩ at +25 °C.

Featuring a robust design for harsh environments, T51 series devices offer high temperature operation to +125 °C — with voltage derating above +105 °C — and a high temperature load time to 2000 hours. Combined with ripple current to 2.37 A, the capacitors are ideal for decoupling, smoothing, and filtering in switch mode and point of load (POL) power supplies for automotive ADAS, infotainment, and other in-vehicle electronic systems.

Featuring lead (Pb)-free terminations, the T51 series is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Samples and production quantities of the new Automotive Grade tantalum capacitors are available now, with lead times of 20 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology. vPolyTan is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Link to product datasheet:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?40259 (T51)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720305633352

