Casino Group Communication

Paris, 01 February 2023

In response to rumours in the press, the Casino group confirms that it has begun exploratory discussions with TERACT that could lead to the combination of the two groups' distribution activities in France within a single entity controlled by Casino, and to the establishment of a newly created entity controlled by TERACT shareholders that would be responsible in particular for the supply of agricultural, local and short-cycle products.

Discussions are at a preliminary stage and there can be no certainty that any transaction will be concluded.

Important Information

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes, and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice.

