Legend Senior Living® to Manage the Vero Senior Living Residence in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Senior Living announced today that it would begin managing The Vero at Bethlehem Personal Care and Memory Care residence in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Construction of the building, located at 4700 Bath Pike, is near completion, with an anticipated open date this spring. Legend, a family-owned senior living provider based in Wichita, KS, owns and operates 45 communities in six states. The Vero will be the fifth residence under Legend management in Pennsylvania. The company owns and operates senior living residences in Allentown, Lancaster, and Lititz, with another in Mechanicsburg scheduled to open this summer.



"We’re excited to expand our presence in Pennsylvania and continue to share the Legend mission with residents and families. We see The Vero as a well-timed addition to our family of residences as we seek to grow," said Matt Buchanan, Legend Executive Vice President, in making the announcement. "The building plan incorporates many of the latest design elements that customers today are looking for in senior living, with high-quality construction, a wide range of options for apartment floor plans, and plenty of common areas for socializing, including a game room, bistro, and beautiful outdoor patio. To top it off, The Vero's residents will have the advantage of its prime location in the heart of Bethlehem."

The Vero at Bethlehem will offer residents an independent lifestyle with personal care and memory care support. Studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments range from 321 square feet to 826 square feet, with more than a dozen floor plan options.

The Vero sales office is open at 4688 Bath Pike.

"We're excited to join the team that have already welcomed the current Founders Club members to the Legend Family and look forward to giving prospective residents and their family members a detailed look at The Vero's services and amenities coming to the area," added Buchanan. "The Vero will serve area seniors with greatly needed, highly advanced personal and memory care."

About Legend Senior Living:

Legend Senior Living is a privately held senior housing and services company based in Wichita, Kansas. Legend owns, operates, and manages over 43 residences — spanning independent living, assisted living, memory care, and personal care — in Florida, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania. More information is available at the company's website: legendseniorliving.com.

