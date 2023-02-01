Projectmates Wins Another Top Product Award

Richardson, TX, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Projectmates, the Owner-focused construction project management software, is honored to be recognized as a Constructech Top Product for 2023. The annual awards recognize construction products that demonstrate outstanding innovation.

The newly updated Projectmates application, which was released in late 2022, has been redesigned to leverage the power of the latest front-end development technology. The result is a stable, scalable, and faster-performing application that is highly responsive.

“I am particularly proud of the value that this latest version of Projectmates delivers to our clients,” said Varsha Bhave, President and Chief Technology Officer of Projectmates and its parent company, Systemates, Inc. “Our product team listened to our clients and worked with developers to make improvements that drive efficiency. Every line of code in Projectmates is developed and tested in-house to meet the latest construction technology demands—it’s not pieced together from various software providers. This commitment to continuous innovation and improvement has fostered our long-standing relationship with our clients and we’re extremely proud to see it acknowledged with another Top Product award.”

“Projectmates has long been a product that has been trusted by owners to manage the complete project lifecycle. The product provides all information needed to keep projects moving forward, which is needed in today’s fast-paced market,” said Peggy Smedley, President and Editorial Director of Constructech.

Projectmates is trusted to provide immediate visibility into every project schedule, construction workflow, and real-time budget spend, empowering construction project owners to make data-driven decisions to control costs, schedules, and project risks.

The integrated platform also effectively eliminates the need for additional construction management software, minimizing duplicate data and the errors that double-data entry can cause. This allows project managers to focus on managing projects instead of managing project data, leading to faster construction times and lower overall costs.

The Constructech Top Products awards honor products in the commercial construction, homebuilding, and infrastructure markets. Evaluated by the Constructech editors, editorial board, and industry advisors, the awards recognize software, hardware, tools, equipment, and more, giving the ‘top’ technology designation to companies that have met criteria including a solid, underlying technology foundation and new innovative features to meet the ongoing needs of the construction industry.

The original article and full list of award winners can be viewed here. For more information about Projectmates, please visit www.projectmates.com.

About Projectmates by Systemates, Inc.

Projectmates is a leading construction program management software platform that is configurable, intuitive, and easy to use. Richardson, TX-based Systemates, Inc. is the company behind Projectmates and is backed by Hexagon, a global leader in the rapidly evolving world of construction technology. The company’s commitment to continuous improvement has made Projectmates one of the most valued products in the AECO market today. Projectmates' collaborative platform dramatically improves project execution, cuts costs and delays, increases accountability and reduces risks. With features such as construction workflow, capital planning and cost tracking, Projectmates solves many of the construction industry’s pressing problems.

