Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 26 January 2023 to 1 February 2023

Share Buyback Program

On 25 February 2022 , Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022 .

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 26 January 2023 to 1 February 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 69 309 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 26 January 2023 to 1 February 2023:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 26 January 2023 Euronext Brussels 4 188 38.69 38.84 38.32 162 034 MTF CBOE 3 732 38.69 38.84 38.34 144 391 MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — 27 January 2023 Euronext Brussels 7 442 39.32 39.58 39.00 292 619 MTF CBOE 4 195 39.36 39.52 39.02 165 115 MTF Turquoise 457 39.13 39.32 39.00 17 882 MTF Aquis 1 429 39.33 39.58 39.02 56 203 30 January 2023 Euronext Brussels 9 004 39.04 39.34 38.82 351 516 MTF CBOE 5 236 39.04 39.32 38.86 204 413 MTF Turquoise 945 38.99 39.34 38.90 36 846 MTF Aquis 849 39.09 39.38 38.90 33 187 31 January 2023 Euronext Brussels 8 026 38.61 38.84 38.32 309 884 MTF CBOE 4 737 38.59 38.78 38.34 182 801 MTF Turquoise 840 38.61 38.78 38.40 32 432 MTF Aquis 1 590 38.62 38.84 38.34 61 406 1 February 2023 Euronext Brussels 8 861 38.98 39.18 38.70 345 402 MTF CBOE 5 080 38.99 39.16 38.76 198 069 MTF Turquoise 917 38.98 39.14 38.74 35 745 MTF Aquis 1 781 39.00 39.20 38.76 69 459 Total 69 309 38.95 39.58 38.46 2 699 404

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 200 shares during the period from 26 January 2023 to 1 February 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 26 January 2023 to 1 February 2023:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 26 January 2023 400 38.40 38.40 38.40 15 360 27 January 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 30 January 2023 1 200 39.00 39.20 38.80 46 800 31 January 2023 1 600 38.58 38.70 38.40 61 728 1 February 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 3 200 — — — 123 888





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 26 January 2023 1 200 38.95 39.00 38.92 46 740 27 January 2023 3 200 39.32 39.50 39.20 125 824 30 January 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 31 January 2023 400 38.80 38.80 38.80 15 520 1 February 2023 1 200 39.00 39.20 38.80 46 800 Total 6 000 — — — 234 884

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 45 636 shares.

On 1 February 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 642 788 own shares, or 7.87% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

