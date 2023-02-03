Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 26 January 2023 to 1 February 2023
Share Buyback Program
On 25 February 2022, Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 26 January 2023 to 1 February 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 69 309 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 26 January 2023 to 1 February 2023:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|26 January 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|4 188
|38.69
|38.84
|38.32
|162 034
|MTF CBOE
|3 732
|38.69
|38.84
|38.34
|144 391
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|27 January 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|7 442
|39.32
|39.58
|39.00
|292 619
|MTF CBOE
|4 195
|39.36
|39.52
|39.02
|165 115
|MTF Turquoise
|457
|39.13
|39.32
|39.00
|17 882
|MTF Aquis
|1 429
|39.33
|39.58
|39.02
|56 203
|30 January 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|9 004
|39.04
|39.34
|38.82
|351 516
|MTF CBOE
|5 236
|39.04
|39.32
|38.86
|204 413
|MTF Turquoise
|945
|38.99
|39.34
|38.90
|36 846
|MTF Aquis
|849
|39.09
|39.38
|38.90
|33 187
|31 January 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|8 026
|38.61
|38.84
|38.32
|309 884
|MTF CBOE
|4 737
|38.59
|38.78
|38.34
|182 801
|MTF Turquoise
|840
|38.61
|38.78
|38.40
|32 432
|MTF Aquis
|1 590
|38.62
|38.84
|38.34
|61 406
|1 February 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|8 861
|38.98
|39.18
|38.70
|345 402
|MTF CBOE
|5 080
|38.99
|39.16
|38.76
|198 069
|MTF Turquoise
|917
|38.98
|39.14
|38.74
|35 745
|MTF Aquis
|1 781
|39.00
|39.20
|38.76
|69 459
|Total
|69 309
|38.95
|39.58
|38.46
|2 699 404
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 200 shares during the period from 26 January 2023 to 1 February 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 26 January 2023 to 1 February 2023:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|26 January 2023
|400
|38.40
|38.40
|38.40
|15 360
|27 January 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|30 January 2023
|1 200
|39.00
|39.20
|38.80
|46 800
|31 January 2023
|1 600
|38.58
|38.70
|38.40
|61 728
|1 February 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|3 200
|—
|—
|—
|123 888
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|26 January 2023
|1 200
|38.95
|39.00
|38.92
|46 740
|27 January 2023
|3 200
|39.32
|39.50
|39.20
|125 824
|30 January 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|31 January 2023
|400
|38.80
|38.80
|38.80
|15 520
|1 February 2023
|1 200
|39.00
|39.20
|38.80
|46 800
|Total
|6 000
|—
|—
|—
|234 884
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 45 636 shares.
On 1 February 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 642 788 own shares, or 7.87% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
