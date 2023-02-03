Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Zwevegem, BELGIUM


Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 26 January 2023 to 1 February 2023

Share Buyback Program
On 25 February 2022, Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 26 January 2023 to 1 February 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 69 309 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 26 January 2023 to 1 February 2023:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
26 January 2023Euronext Brussels4 18838.6938.8438.32162 034
 MTF CBOE3 73238.6938.8438.34144 391
 MTF Turquoise
 MTF Aquis
27 January 2023Euronext Brussels7 44239.3239.5839.00292 619
 MTF CBOE4 19539.3639.5239.02165 115
 MTF Turquoise45739.1339.3239.0017 882
 MTF Aquis1 42939.3339.5839.0256 203
30 January 2023Euronext Brussels9 00439.0439.3438.82351 516
 MTF CBOE5 23639.0439.3238.86204 413
 MTF Turquoise94538.9939.3438.9036 846
 MTF Aquis84939.0939.3838.9033 187
31 January 2023Euronext Brussels8 02638.6138.8438.32309 884
 MTF CBOE4 73738.5938.7838.34182 801
 MTF Turquoise84038.6138.7838.4032 432
 MTF Aquis1 59038.6238.8438.3461 406
1 February 2023Euronext Brussels8 86138.9839.1838.70345 402
 MTF CBOE5 08038.9939.1638.76198 069
 MTF Turquoise91738.9839.1438.7435 745
 MTF Aquis1 78139.0039.2038.7669 459
Total 69 30938.9539.5838.462 699 404

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 200 shares during the period from 26 January 2023 to 1 February 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 26 January 2023 to 1 February 2023:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
26 January 202340038.4038.4038.4015 360
27 January 202300.000.000.000
30 January 20231 20039.0039.2038.8046 800
31 January 20231 60038.5838.7038.4061 728
1 February 202300.000.000.000
Total3 200123 888


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
26 January 20231 20038.9539.0038.9246 740
27 January 20233 20039.3239.5039.20125 824
30 January 202300.000.000.000
31 January 202340038.8038.8038.8015 520
1 February 20231 20039.0039.2038.8046 800
Total6 000234 884

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 45 636 shares.

On 1 February 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 642 788 own shares, or 7.87% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

