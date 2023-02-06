Global CAR T Cell Therapy Market to Surpass US$ 10,280.4 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global CAR T cell therapy market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,259.5 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 20.9 % during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global CAR T Cell Therapy Market:

Major players operating in the market are focusing on adopting strategies such as product approval, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2022, Legend Biotech, a commercial-stage biotechnology company developing and manufacturing novel therapies, announced the approval of CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global CAR T cell therapy market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period due to increasing product approvals by regulatory bodies. For instance, in July 2020, Kite, a subsidiary of Gilead Company, received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for Tecartus, a CAR-T cell therapy for treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma.

Among Targeted Antigen, CD19 is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to promising results of therapy. For instance, in June 2022, American Society of Hematology published a data according to which CD19 CAR T cell therapy is used as novel cell therapy which shows promising results in patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Among region, North America segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increase in research and development activities by research institutes. For instance, in August 2022, Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, research center for pediatric cancers and blood diseases has developed a new technique in which generic CAR T cells are prepared by using induced pluripotent stem cells (iPS cells) and could be produced at scale for use in multiple patients.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global CAR T cell therapy market include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis AG, CARsgenTherapeutics Co.,Ltd, Aurora Biopharma, Legend Biotech, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Pfizer Inc., bluebird bio, Inc., Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., Mustang Bio, Fate Therapeutics among other prominent players

Market Segmentation:

Global CAR T Cell Therapy Market, By Targeted Antigen: CD19 BCMA HER2 GD2 CD20 CD22 CD30 CD33 HER1 Others (CLDN18, etc.)

Global CAR T Cell Therapy Market, By Therapeutic Application: Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) Follicular Lymphoma Mantle Cell Lymphoma Multiple Myeloma Glioblastoma Sarcoma Neuroblastoma Acute Myeloid Leukemia Breast Cancer Pancreatic Cancer Hepatocellular Carcinoma Colorectal Cancer Others (Gastric Cancer, etc.)

Global CAR T Cell Therapy Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



