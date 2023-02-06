SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of SmartRent, Inc. and Encourages FWAA / SMRT Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) on behalf of the company’s long-term investors.



SmartRent provides a “brand-agnostic smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators.” The current company was formed in August 2021 via a business combination with SPAC entity Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ: FWAA), with SmartRent as the surviving, publicly traded entity.

Immediately following the closing of the business combination in August 2021, shares of SmartRent’s stock traded at approximately $12.00 per share. Subsequently, in the year following the business combination, shares of SmartRent’s stock declined in value to approximately $3.50 per share, a cumulative decline of $8.50 per share, or over 70% in value.

The investigation seeks to determine whether SmartRent and/or the company’s representatives violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders in connection with the business combination, thereby causing investor losses.

SmartRent investors who purchased or acquired shares of FWAA or SMRT stock prior to July 27, 2021 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/smartrent/ , to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(888) 715 – 1740

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com