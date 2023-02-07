AKVA group ASA: Land Based contract signed

With reference to the stock notice of November 20 2020 AKVA group ASA (AKVA) is currently executing a RAS contract for Nordic Aqua Partners (NOAP) for the 4,000 tonnes (phase 1) full grow-out facility in Ningbo, China.

AKVA has now been awarded a new RAS contract with NOAP for the next 4,000 tonnes (phase 2). Estimated contract value is EUR 40 million and the contract will be added to AKVA’s order backlog in Q1 2023.

AKVA has also signed the RAS contract for the additional 12,000 tonnes if NOAP decides to realise the project.

Dated: 7 February 2023

About AKVA group ASA

AKVA group ASA is a global technology and service partner that deliver technology and services that helps solve biological challenges within the aquaculture industry. Good operational performance and fish welfare ensures sustainability and profitability for the customer. This is the premise for everything we deliver, from single components to services and complete installations. In-depth aquaculture knowledge, extensive experience and a high capacity for innovation characterizes and enables us to deliver the best solutions for both land based and sea based fish farming.