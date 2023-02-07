Wrap® to Host Investor Insights Webcast

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, will host a second edition of its Investor Insights webcast on February 15, 2023. During the webcast, Wrap executives will discuss the outcomes of a recent body worn camera usage of BolaWrap® as well as take related questions from investors.



Interested parties may submit questions to the Company prior to the webcast at WRAP@gatewayir.com by 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Questions will be addressed based on the relevance to the topics of this webinar and public disclosure rules.

Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern time (1:00 p.m. Mountain time)

Please join the webcast 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. Participants may also access the live webcast by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at wrap.com/investors. A recording of the webcast will be made available on the Company’s investor relations website.

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.

About Wrap

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global public safety technology and services company that delivers safe and effective policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel worldwide. Wrap is leading the movement for safer policing by equipping officers with safe, non-pain compliance tools and immersive training for the modern world. The Company's solutions, products, and services include the BolaWrap® Remote Restraint Device and Wrap Reality™.

Wrap’s BolaWrap® Remote Restraint device is a patented, hand-held pre-escalation and apprehension tool that discharges a Kevlar® tether to safely detain persons without pain, injury, or the need to use higher levels of force.

Wrap Reality™, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field. Through its growing availability of real-life scenarios, Wrap Reality™ covers all facets of law enforcement training from verbal commands to tactical use-of-force.

Wrap’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.

Trademark Information

Wrap, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap®, Wrap Reality™ and Wrap Training Academy are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

